TCS layoffs to continue in 2026, aims at 2% job cuts, reported largest firing in Q3

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been continuing its layoffs in 2026 that led to massive job cuts as part of its major restructuring that started from 2025. The largest IT company in India confirmed that more job cuts are in the fray as it strives to achieve a 2% reduction in headcount.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 04:15 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been continuing its layoffs in 2026 that led to massive job cuts as part of its major restructuring that started from 2025. The largest IT company in India confirmed that more job cuts are in the fray as it strives to achieve a 2% reduction in headcount.

Reviewing the Q3 earnings of TCS, senior executives said that the IT company has achieved only half of its entire restructuring goal. According to analytics magazine, Sudeep Kunnumal, VP and chief human resources officer TCS, told analysts that the company has executed only 1% of the planned job cuts while the rest will be completed in the next few months.

The company has stated that all layoffs will be made by giving valid reasons and through a systematic internal process. The announcement could potentially effect TCS employees who have been feeling under fear of job cuts, strict rules and delays in appraisals.

“We estimate it to be approximately 2%. We are currently at 1%, and we will continue to evaluate people whom we can redeploy. The ones we are not able to re-deploy; those are the people that we will release,” Kunnumal said.

TCS has a clear plan of reviewing it's employees, specifically the mid and senior ones and let go of those who fail to deliver according to its latest model.

MoneyControl in its report said that TCS chief human resources officer Sudeep Kunnumal has told analysts that the company laid off around 1800 employees during the last quarter. It's fact sheet shows a higher number. It says that the company has let go more than 11,000 of its employees at the end of the second quarter.

In Quarter 3, TCS reported a net decline of around 20,000 employees, which is equivalent to about 3% of its total workforce. 

