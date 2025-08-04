Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services

Lloyds Metals: Building people-first culture for future of iron and steel

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off

Godfather of AI issues CHILLING warning about chatbots: 'It gets more...'

This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts

Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world war' against Pakistan in intriguing thriller

IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's fifer, Praisdh Krishna's 4-wicket haul help India win Oval Test, beat England by 6 runs

Meet woman who lost her father, studied at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, she’s from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility

Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar

Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

Elon Musk-owned Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know its cost

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption af

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility

Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets

Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

Apart from AI woes, the macroeconomic headwinds in the US are also affecting the IT firms. The tariff-related uncertainty and delay in rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve has resulted in slow execution of projects by clients.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

TRENDING NOW

The decision of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to lay off 12,000 employees, approximately 2% of its workforce, set to impact employees from the mid and senior levels. The move is considered a push toward building a future-ready generation with adoption of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), however, is a cost-cutting exercise amid US economic uncertainty looming over Indian tech companies. The first quarter of FY26 of IT sector in India witnessing weak performance and squeezed margins due to tariff-related uncertainties. 

How TCS layoffs mark AI-led restructuring in India’s IT sector?

According to analysts, the growing use of AI across the IT industry will put significant number of jobs at risk. The manual tasks such as coding, data analysis and customer support have been reassessed prompting widespread layoffs. The repetitive and process-driven functions will be taken over by AI, leaving employees with an option to upskill or transition into creative areas. 

TCS laid off nearly 2 per cent of its employees, while HCL Technologies is adjusting its talent deployment outside India, particularly scaling down in the automotive engineering and R&D segment. Wipro incurred a restructuring charge of Rs 247 crore linked to severance payouts in Europe, as per reports. 

Challenges faced by IT industry

The IT industry is witnessing slow fresher hiring and reducing staff for structural shift in workforce. Instead of  lateral hiring, the IT firms are emphasising upskilling existing workforce in AI and generative AI to manage project execution. Apart from AI woes, the macroeconomic headwinds in the US are also affecting the IT firms. The tariff-related uncertainty and delay in rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve has resulted in slow execution of projects by clients. The situation was flagged by TCS chief executive officer K Krithivasan noticing delays in decision making and start of project pertaining to discretionary investments. 

The challenges faced by Indian IT sector has led to project pauses, cost pressures for clients and revenue conversion delays. The US Fed's decision to keep interest rates high (4.25-4.5%) is affecting IT spending, prompting analysts to predict cautious hiring. However, experts expects recovery in 2026 especially after clarity on US tariff emerges and potential rate cuts revive demand. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'
Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond: 'We'll keep..'
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivil
Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns
Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload
Meet man who rejected Rs 1.5 billion job offer from Mark Zuckerberg, now his startup is valued at..., check his viral LinkedIn story
Meet man who rejected Rs 1.5 billion job offer from Mark Zuckerberg, now his...
Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner, should you try it?
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'gross but works' acne hack under dermatologist scanner
Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award
Sunil Dutt to Dharmendra: 5 Bollywood icons who never won a National Award
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE