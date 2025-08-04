TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

Apart from AI woes, the macroeconomic headwinds in the US are also affecting the IT firms. The tariff-related uncertainty and delay in rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve has resulted in slow execution of projects by clients.

The decision of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to lay off 12,000 employees, approximately 2% of its workforce, set to impact employees from the mid and senior levels. The move is considered a push toward building a future-ready generation with adoption of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), however, is a cost-cutting exercise amid US economic uncertainty looming over Indian tech companies. The first quarter of FY26 of IT sector in India witnessing weak performance and squeezed margins due to tariff-related uncertainties.

How TCS layoffs mark AI-led restructuring in India’s IT sector?

According to analysts, the growing use of AI across the IT industry will put significant number of jobs at risk. The manual tasks such as coding, data analysis and customer support have been reassessed prompting widespread layoffs. The repetitive and process-driven functions will be taken over by AI, leaving employees with an option to upskill or transition into creative areas.

TCS laid off nearly 2 per cent of its employees, while HCL Technologies is adjusting its talent deployment outside India, particularly scaling down in the automotive engineering and R&D segment. Wipro incurred a restructuring charge of Rs 247 crore linked to severance payouts in Europe, as per reports.

Challenges faced by IT industry

The IT industry is witnessing slow fresher hiring and reducing staff for structural shift in workforce. Instead of lateral hiring, the IT firms are emphasising upskilling existing workforce in AI and generative AI to manage project execution. Apart from AI woes, the macroeconomic headwinds in the US are also affecting the IT firms. The tariff-related uncertainty and delay in rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve has resulted in slow execution of projects by clients. The situation was flagged by TCS chief executive officer K Krithivasan noticing delays in decision making and start of project pertaining to discretionary investments.

The challenges faced by Indian IT sector has led to project pauses, cost pressures for clients and revenue conversion delays. The US Fed's decision to keep interest rates high (4.25-4.5%) is affecting IT spending, prompting analysts to predict cautious hiring. However, experts expects recovery in 2026 especially after clarity on US tariff emerges and potential rate cuts revive demand.