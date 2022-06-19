TCS employee fired in 2015 gets job back after 7-year legal battle; here’s his story

File Photo | Representational

It took more than 100 court visits over a span of 7 years for Thiruvamali Selvan to win a legal battle against one of the largest IT companies in India. Selvan will be reinstated in his job at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after being laid off 8 years ago in 2015. Not just that, the company has been directed to compensate him for the period of termination with salary and benefits in full.

The 48-year-old IT professional finally got the justice he had set out for after the ruling in his favour from a Chennai labour court. Having joined TCS as an assistant engineer, Selvan was sacked from his job in 2015 when he became one of the victims of a reported cutback.

For seven years, he sustained himself with odd jobs – freelance work in software consultancy and as real-estate brokerage gigs.

The man had taken the course of law seeking continuity of service. Legal representative of TCS had argued in front of the court that the former employee did not come under the category of ‘workman’. The court was informed that he was working with the IT major in managerial capacity and his service had been terminated in view of poor performance.

Selvan was supported in his legal battle by an employee rights and welfare organisation called Forum for IT Employees (FITE). The forum is run by IT professionals with several major companies including TCS, Infosys, WIPRO, HCL and Accenture.

“Justice anywhere is hope and a reminder to all those who are forcing employees to resign. Great work done by FITE Chennai and salute to the TCS employee who fought for justice,” FITE tweeted after Selvan’s victory.

