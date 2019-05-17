TCS CEO's annual pay rises 28%, takes home over Rs 16 crore in FY19

During the course of the year, the total increase is approximately 7.2 per cent, after accounting for promotions and other event based compensation revisions.

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home a pay package of over Rs 16 crore last fiscal, an increase of almost 28 percent compared to the previous year, the company's annual report showed.

Gopinathan's compensation included Rs 1.15 crore in salary, Rs 1.26 crore in perquisites, Rs 13 crore in commission and over Rs 60 lakh in other allowances - all of which added to a remuneration of Rs 16.02 crore.

In 2017-18, his compensation was Rs 12.49 crore.

TCS chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam earned over Rs 11.61 crore in FY19 as compared to Rs 9.29 crore last fiscal.

His pay package swelled 24.9 percent during the period.

Ramakrishnan V, TCS' chief financial officer, took home a Rs 4.13 crore package in FY19.

The Mumbai-based company said the average annual increase during the fiscal was six per cent in India.

"However, during the course of the year, the total increase is approximately 7.2 per cent, after accounting for promotions and other event based compensation revisions," the annual report said.

TCS said employees outside India received a wage increase varying from 2 to 5 per cent.

"The increase in remuneration is in line with the market trends in the respective countries.

Increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was 14.66 per cent," it said.