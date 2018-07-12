TCS, Bajaj Finance and GPCL to be in limelight today

Progressing monsoon & higher MSP gives leeway for consumption-oriented sector to come in the limelight

Bull market or bear market?

In spite of headwinds from the global market. The domestic market is likely to be positive due to a good start to Q1 result and a strong expectation of 20% growth in PAT for Nifty50 index stocks on a YoY basis.

Stocks likely to be in limelight today?

Result of IT heavyweight has started well while NBFC's & Consumption oriented stocks are also likely to do well. TCS, Bajaj Finance and Godrej Consumer are likely to be in focus in the coming days.

Sectors likely to impact market today?

The lacklustre expectation on Telecom, Power & Cement will impact the performance of such stocks in the coming times.

Your mid-term view?

Many Mid & Small caps have corrected making some prices very attractive. We anticipate a positive trend reversal in broad market in the near-term in anticipation of revival in earnings growth from Q1FY19 onwards.

What drove markets on Wednesday?

Improving outlook on IT index helped the market to keep its positive momentum while escalation in trade tensions between the US & China capped the upside. Expectations of better Q1 result and decline in oil price will support market to prolong the current stability. Progressing monsoon & higher MSP gives leeway for consumption-oriented sector to come in the limelight.

Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services