Taxpayers ALERT: Missed ITR September 16 deadline? Here's how you can still pay your income tax, check step-by-step guide

Missing the original deadline carries some consequences. Under Section 234F, a late filing fee may be imposed. People with income up to Rs 5 lakh face a penalty of Rs 1,000, while those earning above Rs 5 lakh could be charged Rs 5,000.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the financial year was September 16. However, for those who missed this deadline, there's still an opportunity to file a belated return. The government had extended the original deadline from September 15 to September 16 to accommodate taxpayers facing technical issues with the e-filing portal.

Understanding belated returns

A belated return is any ITR filed after the original deadline. According to Income Tax regulations, taxpayers can file a belated return up to three months before the close of the assessment year or before the completion of assessment, whichever comes first. For the current financial year, this means December 31, 2025, is the absolute cut-off.

How to file income tax before December 31?

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal and log in using your PAN and password.

Step 2: Select Return Type: Click on 'e-File' > 'Income Tax Returns' > 'File Income Tax Return'.

Step 3. Choose Assessment Year: Select the relevant assessment year for which you're filing the belated return.

Step 4. Start New Filing: Click on the 'Start new filing' button.

Step 5. Select Taxpayer Status: Choose your applicable taxpayer status.

Step 6. Choose ITR Form: Select the relevant ITR form based on your income sources.

Step 7. Verify Personal Information: Ensure all personal details are accurate in the 'Personal Information' section.

Step 8. Filing Section: Scroll down to the filing section and select option 139(4) for belated return filing.

Step 9. Enter Income Details: Fill in all income details under various source heads and proceed to make the tax payment.

Implications of late filing

Missing the original deadline carries some consequences. Under Section 234F, a late filing fee may be imposed. People with income up to Rs 5 lakh face a penalty of Rs 1,000, while those earning above Rs 5 lakh could be charged Rs 5,000. Late submission can also delay any refunds due, attract greater scrutiny from the Income Tax Department, and incur interest, depending on the nature of the tax due or advance tax shortfall.

Impact on choosing the old tax regime

For those intending to opt for the old tax regime, missing the September 16 deadline could affect deductions. To claim benefits like house rent allowance (HRA), home loan principal and interest under Section 80C or leave travel allowance (LTA), the ITR must be filed on or before the due date. Filing late under a belated return could mean a higher effective tax liability if these deductions are forfeited.

Filing a belated return

Taxpayers who have yet to file their ITR are encouraged to do so before the December 31, 2025 deadline. While filing a belated return may incur a penalty, it is a necessary step to ensure compliance with tax regulations. "So, if you have missed the September 16 deadline, file your ITR as soon as possible. Submitting a belated return before December 31 will keep you compliant, though a small penalty may apply."

Carry forward benefits

Certain losses, such as unabsorbed depreciation or house property loss, can still be carried forward even if the ITR is filed belatedly, but other carry-forward benefits may be lost. It's essential for taxpayers to understand the implications of late filing and take prompt action to avoid any further complications.

Act promptly

Taxpayers who have missed the deadline should act promptly and file their ITR as soon as possible to avoid any further penalties and complications. By submitting a belated return before December 31, 2025, taxpayers can ensure compliance with tax regulations and avoid any potential issues with the Income Tax Department.

