Taxpayers Alert! Link your PAN with Aadhar before deadline, check last date, steps, key details here

Last date to link PAN with Aadhar is December 31

There’s an important alert for taxpayers as the deadline for linking their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is December 31. Those who have not completed the process have only four days left to do it. If the taxpayers do not comply with the norms of PAN-Aadhaar linking is until the last date, their PAN cards will be inactivated.

According to the notification issued by the income tax department on April 3, 2025, persons who received their PAN cards using an Aadhaar number before October 1, 2024, must complete the linking process by the end of December.

Why is PAN-Aadhar linking important?

The aim behind PAN-Aadhaar linking is the authentication of identity, prevention of duplication of PANs, and improve the accuracy of the tax database. According to Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, individuals who have been issued a PAN and become eligible for an Aadhaar number must provide details of their Aadhaar details to the Income Tax Department.

With an inactive PAN, an individual cannot do the following:

-File income tax returns

-Open bank accounts

-Carry out high-value transactions

-Claim refunds.

New PAN cards issued using Aadhaar card details are automatically linked, so those who have older PAN cards are required to link them with Aadhar. They can complete the process through the Link Aadhaar facility.

Steps to link PAN with Aadhaar online

Individuals need: A valid PAN, Aadhaar ID, and a mobile number for OTP. Follow the steps for linking.

-Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-Filing Portal and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ under the Quick Links section.

-Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

-Click on ‘Continue’ to go to the payment page through e-Pay Tax.

-Enter and confirm your PAN, provide a mobile number, and verify using the OTP received.

-After OTP verification, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.

-Then click on Proceed.

-Select the required Assessment Year and choose ‘Other Receipts’ as the Type of Payment.

-The payable amount will be auto-filled under ‘Others’. Click Continue to complete the payment.