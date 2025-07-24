Taxpayers Alert! ITR filing 2025 deadline not same for all: Here's all you need to know

The income tax department extended the ITR filing deadline for FY2024-25 to September 15, 2025. However, this deadline is not same for every taxpayer. Check details to know more about it

The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) by 45 days, moving the due date to September 15, 2025, from the original date of July 30, 2025. This new deadline applies to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and other taxpayers who are not required to have their accounts audited.

“Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 31st July 2025, is extended to 15th September 2025," CBDT said in the press release.

Additionally, the ITR-2 form has been enabled for online filing with pre-filled data on the portal, a week prior to the announcement.

September 15 for non-audit cases

The Income Tax Department has provided more time for taxpayers who don't require an audit to file their taxes, due to recent adjustments in tax forms, the introduction of new tax slabs under the updated income tax system, and changes in capital gains tax regulations.

October 31 for those whose accounts are subject to audit

For those taxpayers whose accounts are subject to audit—including businesses, sole proprietorships, and partners in firms—the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) is October 31, 2025.

However, the audit reports for these taxpayers must be submitted by September 30, 2025. The Income Tax Department has not yet indicated any plans to extend this particular deadline.

ITR filing date for those engaged in international dealings

Taxpayers engaging in international transactions or specific domestic transactions are subject to the requirement of submitting a report under Section 92E. Consequently, the deadline for filing their Income Tax Return (ITR) is set for November 30, 2025.

To meet this filing deadline, the associated audit report must be submitted by October 31, 2025. The government has not yet announced any extensions to this particular due date, mirroring the situation for other categories of taxpayers.

Why CBDT extended ITR filing date?

According to CBDT, this extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process.

The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.

CBDT said that these changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities.

In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of Income Tax Return (ITR) utilities for Assessment Year 2025-26, the CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing returns.

A bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13, seeking to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 and introduce changes that affect different categories of taxpayers, including individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations.

In the July 2024 Budget, the government proposed a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act of 1961. The purpose was to make the Act concise and lucid and reduce disputes and litigation. Various stakeholders were encouraged to submit their suggestions on the new bill.