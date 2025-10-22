Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

Reliance Retail and Tata Group are expanding quick commerce in electronics across India, offering 10-30 minute deliveries. Other retailers are joining the race, with electronics poised to rival groceries in quick commerce. Amazon and Flipkart remain the top e-commerce platforms.

Quick commerce in the electronics sector is gaining significant momentum in India, with major players like Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail and the Tata Group entering the fray. Both companies plan to roll out their services nationwide, setting the stage for a potential clash between the two industry giants.

Other retailers, including Vijay Sales and Sangeetha Mobiles, are also offering quick commerce in markets where they have an offline presence. While the focus remains on grab-and-go items such as smartphones, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances, fans, and water heaters, experts believe that electronics could surpass groceries, the current largest category in quick commerce, due to higher purchase values and shifting consumer behaviour.

Reliance Retail Expands Quick Commerce Offerings

Reliance Retail has listed grab-and-go electronics available in its stores on its online platform, JioMart, under the quick commerce segment. The service promises delivery within 30 minutes and has been launched in the country’s top ten cities. The retailer has made its full grab-and-go assortment available at its big-box electronics stores, ensuring speedy delivery for customers.

Tata Group Integrates Electronics with Big Basket

The Tata Group has linked its electronics retailer, Croma, in Bengaluru with its quick commerce platform, Big Basket, and plans to expand the service to other cities. Previously, Croma focused on large appliances, but demand remained low. The new quick commerce strategy will prioritise smaller electronics.

Big Basket also became an Apple reseller last month, offering all Apple products with delivery within ten minutes. According to Croma, the partnership has already delivered positive results in terms of customer response and sales.

Amazon and Flipkart Remain E-Commerce Leaders

Industry estimates from NielsenIQ show that e-commerce accounts for around 48–50% of total smartphone sales, 40–42% for laptops and tablets, 30% for televisions, 22–24% for washing machines, 12–15% for air conditioners, and 18–20% for refrigerators. Amazon and Flipkart currently remain the top marketplaces in overall e-commerce sales.