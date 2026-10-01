Tata Trusts row widens: Vijay Singh, like Venu Srinivasan, seeks inquiry, flags SDTT role in Tata Sons

Vijay Singh seeks a Charity Commissioner inquiry into SDTT governance and its role in Tata Sons’ affairs, amid a wider Tata Trusts governance dispute.

Vijay Singh, vice chairman of Tata Trusts and a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an official inquiry into how SDTT is being administered and governed. He raised concerns about the role of SDTT and its trustees in Tata Sons' commercial and strategic affairs, as per ET reports.

What did Vijay Singh seek in his complaint?

Singh sought the Charity Commissioner to examine whether SDTT and its trustees have gone beyond the trust's charitable role by becoming involved in Tata Sons' commercial affairs.

Singh argued that owning a large stake in Tata Sons does not mean a charitable trust should directly involve itself in the company's business affairs. He has also raised tax-related concerns, flagging that if a charitable trust engages in activities that are not connected to its charitable objectives, its tax exemptions/registration could potentially be affected.

Singh demanded Charity Commissioner consequential action if the inquiry finds violations. He sought suspension or removal of trustees, where legally warranted, and appointment of trustees according to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. He asked for restrictions under Section 36A(1) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act on SDTT's board holding meetings, passing circular resolutions or undertaking changes relating to the trust's administration until the inquiry is completed.

What did Venu Srinivasan allege?

Singh's move comes after Venu Srinivasan, vice chairman of Tata Trusts and its joint nominee director on the Tata Sons board, sought an inquiry into the governance of Tata Trusts. Srinivasan had sought scrutiny of Noel Tata's appointment and continued status as a perpetual trustee, the basis of his chairmanship of Tata Trusts, and Neville Tata's appointment as a trustee. He had also questioned his alleged exclusion from relevant decision-making processes.

Tata Trusts collectively hold around a 66% stake in Tata Sons, making them the majority shareholder. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) holds around 27.98%, while Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) owns around 23.56%. Together, the two trusts hold about 51.54% of Tata Sons. Other Tata Trusts account for the remaining around 14.35%, taking the combined Tata Trusts holding to roughly 65.89%.

The development comes as Tata Sons is reeling from an internal dispute over a broader governance and control tussle. The immediate trigger has been differences over Tata Sons’ proposed listing and the continuation of N Chandrasekaran as chairman. While the Tata Sons board backed both, Tata Trusts opposed, exposing divisions within the Trusts as well as between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.