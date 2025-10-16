FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

Rise And Fall: Shocking twist before Grand Finale, these two contestants get eliminated, six finalists are...

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility

Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium

Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...

Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...

Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tears up internet

'I wish I could be with her': Woman’s final message to mom before her death tear

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out..

Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed

2026 Crypto Outlook: SOL & LILPEPE Bull Run Targets

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Tata vs SP Group: Tata Trusts rejects plan to list Tata Sons, warns it will weaken control and hurt inter-group decisions

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000
Bombay House, Headquarters, Tata Sons. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tata Trusts has resolved to oppose any move for public listing of Tata Sons, the holding company that owns majority stakes in the Tata Group companies. This decision was taken after the SP Group moved the Reserve Bank of India demanding public listing of Tata Son. Tata Trusts has said that if Tata Sons is listed, its ability to exercise voting rights on significant inter-group matters will be adversely affected. It said that it would also be subject to listing regulations that could be restrictive.

Tata Sons public listing

Earlier, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group had asked the Reserve Bank of India to push Tata Sons to list publicly. This has been a long-standing demand of the SP group as the value of their investment in Tata Sons will be unlocked. The largest minority shareholder in the Tata behemoth has said that Tata Sons will also gain from the public listing as it would reduce the influence of Tata Trusts on the company. 

Tata Group dispute

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, majority of minority voting is mandated, restricting majority shareholders from voting on certain resolutions. Going public would also undermine the special majority shareholder rights accorded to Tata Trusts under the Tata Sons Articles of Association.

(Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata)

Tata Sons shareholding

Article 75 of Articles of Association allows Tata Trusts to buy out the stakes of the Shapoorji Pallonji group. The SP group agreed to this provision way back in 1964, when it had originally acquired the stake. The Supreme Court upheld this provision in 2021. While Tata Trusts has 66% stakes in the Tata Sons, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, holds 18.4% stakes. 

Tata Sons IPO

The SP group has accumulated debts of over Rs 52,000 crore. It wants a public listing so that its stakes will be free and it will be able to discharge its debts. Tata Sons has the option of buying SP Group's stakes for an approximated amount of Rs 3 lakh crore. It can also buy 6% stakes that will give the SP Group enough money to retire its debts. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours, husband Zaheer Iqbal's prank at Diwali party goes viral; Watch
Amid Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours, husband Zaheer Iqbal's prank at Diwali
From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua: Here are 5 key constituencies to watch out for in Bihar elections 2025
From Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur to Tej Pratap Yadav's Mahua: Here are 5 key...
BIG blow to Telangana govt, SC declines to lift interim stay on 42% OBC quota in local bodies
BIG blow to Telangana govt, SC declines to lift interim stay on 42% OBC quota
Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'
Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer
AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'
AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE