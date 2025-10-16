Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000

Tata vs SP Group: Tata Trusts rejects plan to list Tata Sons, warns it will weaken control and hurt inter-group decisions

Tata Trusts has resolved to oppose any move for public listing of Tata Sons, the holding company that owns majority stakes in the Tata Group companies. This decision was taken after the SP Group moved the Reserve Bank of India demanding public listing of Tata Son. Tata Trusts has said that if Tata Sons is listed, its ability to exercise voting rights on significant inter-group matters will be adversely affected. It said that it would also be subject to listing regulations that could be restrictive.

Tata Sons public listing

Earlier, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group had asked the Reserve Bank of India to push Tata Sons to list publicly. This has been a long-standing demand of the SP group as the value of their investment in Tata Sons will be unlocked. The largest minority shareholder in the Tata behemoth has said that Tata Sons will also gain from the public listing as it would reduce the influence of Tata Trusts on the company.

Tata Group dispute

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, majority of minority voting is mandated, restricting majority shareholders from voting on certain resolutions. Going public would also undermine the special majority shareholder rights accorded to Tata Trusts under the Tata Sons Articles of Association.

(Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata)

Tata Sons shareholding

Article 75 of Articles of Association allows Tata Trusts to buy out the stakes of the Shapoorji Pallonji group. The SP group agreed to this provision way back in 1964, when it had originally acquired the stake. The Supreme Court upheld this provision in 2021. While Tata Trusts has 66% stakes in the Tata Sons, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, holds 18.4% stakes.

Tata Sons IPO

The SP group has accumulated debts of over Rs 52,000 crore. It wants a public listing so that its stakes will be free and it will be able to discharge its debts. Tata Sons has the option of buying SP Group's stakes for an approximated amount of Rs 3 lakh crore. It can also buy 6% stakes that will give the SP Group enough money to retire its debts.