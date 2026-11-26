Tata Group's boardroom battle has intensified with Tata Trusts approaching the Bombay High Court, challenging N Chandrasekaran's appointment for a third term as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. What next?

The boardroom battle in the Tata Group took a new twist with Tata Trusts moving the Bombay High Court, challenging N Chandrasekaran's appointment as Tata Sons' Executive Chairman for a third term. The trust has also requested the court to restrain Chandrasekaran from using his casting vote in the event of a split among nominee directors at the meeting scheduled for November 30. Besides, Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust has sought damages of Rs 50 crore while RD Tata Trust has sought compensation of Rs 15 crore. Tata Sons is most likely to discuss the proposal of going public in the next meeting.