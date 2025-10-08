Tata Trusts boardroom battle explained: Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata fights Mehli Mistry to control Tata Group

A bitter boardroom war has erupted at Tata Trusts between Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry. The government has stepped in to restore stability in the Tata Group.

The gloves are off! The knives are out! The battle lines are drawn! The boardroom battle of Tata Trusts is out in the open as the war in the Tata House has spilled on the roads and Dalal Street too. In a meeting held at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons chief N. Chandrasekaran was told to restore stability in the boardroom. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the meeting. The government cannot remain a mute spectator to the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate that contributes to 4 per cent of the GDP and pays for tens of thousands of crores of rupees as taxes.

Tata Trusts: Boardroom battle

If media reports are to be believed, the Tata Trusts boardroom is split vertically. While Ratan Tata's half-brother, Noel Tata, is on one side, all other members have sided with Mehli Mistry, a cousin of Cyrus Mistry from the Pallonji Shapoorji Group. The SP Group has 18.37 per cent of the stakes in the Tata Group. The split became apparent on the issue of the reappointment of former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh as a nominee-director to the Tata Sons board.

Mehli Mistry snubs Noel Tata?

After the death of Ratan Tata in October last year, it was decided that Tata Sons nominee-directors would be reappointed annually once they turn 75. Singh is 77 years old. At a meeting held on September 11, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Venu Srinivasan proposed the extension. However, all others—Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Darius Khambata—opposed it and the resolution was rejected. They tried to nominate Mistry, but Tata and Srinivasan opposed this move.

What will Mehli Mistry do now?

It is believed that in the boardroom battles, Mehli Mistry and the other four directors are trying to undermine Noel Tata, who was made chairman after Ratan Tata's death on October 11. Mistry's camp is upset that it is excluded from vital decision-making. It wants increased transparency and reforms in corporate governance. The trustees will again meet on Thursday.