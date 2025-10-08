Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W live on TV and online?

DGCA slaps Rs 2000000 fine on IndiGo over pilot training compliance issue; here's what happened

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan name their baby girl Sipaara Khan; here's what it means

Tata Trusts boardroom battle explained: Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata fights Mehli Mistry to control Tata Group

Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya

PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne...'

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing

Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'

Bangladesh betrays: Muhammad Yunus-led government to buy JC-10 fighter jets from China, will it upset India?

PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W live on TV and online?

India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and wh

Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya

Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards

PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne...'

PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne..'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata Trusts boardroom battle explained: Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata fights Mehli Mistry to control Tata Group

A bitter boardroom war has erupted at Tata Trusts between Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry. The government has stepped in to restore stability in the Tata Group.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 06:31 PM IST

Tata Trusts boardroom battle explained: Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata fights Mehli Mistry to control Tata Group
Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The gloves are off! The knives are out! The battle lines are drawn! The boardroom battle of Tata Trusts is out in the open as the war in the Tata House has spilled on the roads and Dalal Street too. In a meeting held at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons chief N. Chandrasekaran was told to restore stability in the boardroom. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the meeting. The government cannot remain a mute spectator to the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate that contributes to 4 per cent of the GDP and pays for tens of thousands of crores of rupees as taxes. 

Tata Trusts: Boardroom battle

If media reports are to be believed, the Tata Trusts boardroom is split vertically. While Ratan Tata's half-brother, Noel Tata, is on one side, all other members have sided with Mehli Mistry, a cousin of Cyrus Mistry from the Pallonji Shapoorji Group. The SP Group has 18.37 per cent of the stakes in the Tata Group. The split became apparent on the issue of the reappointment of former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh as a nominee-director to the Tata Sons board. 

Mehli Mistry snubs Noel Tata?

After the death of Ratan Tata in October last year, it was decided that Tata Sons nominee-directors would be reappointed annually once they turn 75. Singh is 77 years old. At a meeting held on September 11, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Venu Srinivasan proposed the extension. However, all others—Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Darius Khambata—opposed it and the resolution was rejected. They tried to nominate Mistry, but Tata and Srinivasan opposed this move. 

What will Mehli Mistry do now?

It is believed that in the boardroom battles, Mehli Mistry and the other four directors are trying to undermine Noel Tata, who was made chairman after Ratan Tata's death on October 11. Mistry's camp is upset that it is excluded from vital decision-making. It wants increased transparency and reforms in corporate governance. The trustees will again meet on Thursday. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required? Here's all you need to know
Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required?
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix,
US President Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: 'See a doctor, she's so angry..'; activist fires back, 'judging by track record...'
US President Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: 'See a doctor, she's so angry..'
Karwa Chauth 2025: Style inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta
Karwa Chauth 2025: Style inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers, ​Rs 5 lakh free treatment Ayushman card for...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE