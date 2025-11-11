Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata’s son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat as Trustees days after Mehli Mistry's exit

The tenure of Venu Srinivasan has been revised from a life term to three years.

Tata Trusts has appointed Chairman Noel Tata's son Neville Tata, and Tata Group veteran Bhaskar Bhat to the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. "The Board of Trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) held a meeting today and unanimously approved the induction of Mr Bhaskar Bhat and Mr Neville Tata as Trustees with effect from 12th November 2025 for a period of 3 years," it said in a statement.

The Board also decided to appoint Venu Srinivasan as Trustee for a period of 3 years with effect from November 12, 2025, in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and to designate him as Vice Chairman of SDTT.

Who is Neville Tata?

He is a graduate of Bayes Business School. The 32-year-old joined Trent Ltd. in 2016 in the packaged foods and beverages vertical but quickly went on to lead Zudio -- India's very own fast-fashion brand and one of the biggest success stories in India's apparel-retail industry.

Neville currently serves on the boards of JRD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, and RD Tata Trust, and could also be inducted into Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which, together with SDTT, holds more than 51 per cent of Tata Sons. Despite being part of a renowned family, Neville and his sisters, Maya and Leah, maintain a low profile in their professional lives. Neville married Manasi Kirloskar in a private ceremony in 2019.

Who is Bhaskar Bhat?

Bhaskar Bhat is an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. The 71-year-old began his career at Godrej & Boyce before joining the Tata Watch Project, which later became Titan Company. As managing director from 2002 to 2019, he expanded Titan's portfolio beyond watches into eyewear, jewellery, fragrances, accessories, and sarees, growing its market capitalisation to around USD 13 billion, MoneyControl reported.

