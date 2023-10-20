Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

Tata Group may be looking at a strategy employed by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani as the salt-to-software conglomerate looks to grow its digital business.

Two of India’s biggest conglomerates are in a race to become the market leader in a new segment: Super apps. Both Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance and N Chandrasekaran-led Tata Group have made heavy investments in their digital businesses. Now, Tata Group is considering a fresh capital infusion for its super app venture of $1 billion (over Rs 8,300 crore), according to latest media reports.

First reported by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter, the salt-to-software conglomerate is mulling a billion-dollar capital infusion into its super app as it looks to grow the digital business. The new investment of a billion dollars will be in addition to the $2 billion infusion it made earlier in 2023, sources who asked not to be named told the international business news outlet. If all goes smooth, the new capital infusion could come for Tata Digital Pvt Ltd in the next year, they added.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the Tata Group may move towards a strategy employed by Mukesh Ambani for Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). The headquarters have also asked the team in-charge of the super app to explore new investment avenues that could be tapped for future capital infusions like global sovereign and financial investors, Bloomberg reported. Such a move will be similar to the RRVL strategy through which Ambani’s venture has been bringing in fresh capital from outside. This includes recent backing by Qatar Investment Authority and KKR & Co. at a $100 billion valuation for RRVL.

While the Tata Group representatives have not commented on this news so far, people who informed Bloomberg also said that the discussions and details regarding the fresh move could alter in future.