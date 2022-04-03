Tata Group to launch Neu 'super app' – Know features of the platform, services it will offer

Tata Neu will offer customers “exclusive offers, benefits and privileges” offering “one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience"

After completing the recent successful acquisition of Air India, the Tata Group has now made waves in the mobile-first economy. The launch of the much-anticipated super app ‘Neu’, which will directly rival market leaders Amazon and Jio, is set for launch on Thursday (April 7).

Tata Neu offer customers with “exclusive offers, benefits and privileges” offering a “one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience,” the company said.

The app will offer facilities like shopping, flight, hotel booking, as well as payments facility to pay for items bought in stores and utility bills. The users will earn rewards on their purchases on their super app.

Tata Neu – All you need to know

The Neu platform has repeatedly been in the test phase internally at Tata. The platform will aim to attract and reward customers with a loyalty program using ‘NeuCoins’. This rewards program will also merge loyalty offerings from other popular Tata Group entities like BigBasket and 1mg.

“Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal - there`s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu," the company said of the features of the app.

The Tata Neu app will take on players like Amazon, Jio and Paytm in the market for such super apps catering to a wide variety of shopping and payments related services.

(With inputs from agencies)