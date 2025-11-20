This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...

The Tata stock has plummeted nearly 50 per cent from its listing highs, erasing Rs 25,000 crore in market value.

Tata Stock: Tata Technologies' stock debuted in November 2023, with an aim to become one of the big success stories from the Tata Group's stable. It delivered a dream listing, opening at a massive 140 per cent premium over its IPO price. Investors rushed in to buy the Tata Tech IPO, backed by India’s most trusted conglomerate. However, the Tata Tech shares have reduced from around Rs 1220 to the current value of Rs 681.05, nearly 50 per cent below their listing price.

Tata Technologies market cap

The market value of Tata Tech has eroded to Rs 27,567 crore from a peak of Rs 53,000 crore, leaving a loss of about Rs 25,000 crore. The Tata Group stock was listed at Rs 1,200 per share as compared to the IPO price of Rs 500.

Tata Technologies Shares: What went wrong?

Market analysts said that the reduction comes from a mix of sector, operational, and sentiment-driven issues. The initial hype faded once the company reported weaker earnings and faced a slowdown in its key automotive engineering business, especially in global EV programs, Live Mint reported. Experts also believe that large block deal exits has also been one of the biggest contributing factors behind the downfall.

Tata Tech Q2 Results

Tata Tech reported a net profit of Rs 165.50 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026. This marked a rise of more than 5 per cent from the Rs 157.41 crore net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The company’s revenue from operations rose more than 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,323.33 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Expenses grew 5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,150.97 crore during the quarter under review.