FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?

After Bihar, SIR sparks tension in West Bengal; TMC fears mass deletions, Mamata Banerjee writes to ECI

Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...

Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: 'We have created some...'

This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...

Sania Mirza opens up on co-parenting son Izhaan across borders with ex-husband Shoaib Malik, reveals skipping dinner to avoid....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When an

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to downloa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...

The Tata stock has plummeted nearly 50 per cent from its listing highs, erasing Rs 25,000 crore in market value.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tata Stock: Tata Technologies' stock debuted in November 2023, with an aim to become one of the big success stories from the Tata Group's stable. It delivered a dream listing, opening at a massive 140 per cent premium over its IPO price. Investors rushed in to buy the Tata Tech IPO, backed by India’s most trusted conglomerate. However, the Tata Tech shares have reduced from around Rs 1220 to the current value of Rs 681.05, nearly 50 per cent below their listing price.

Tata Technologies market cap

The market value of Tata Tech has eroded to Rs 27,567 crore from a peak of Rs 53,000 crore, leaving a loss of about Rs 25,000 crore. The Tata Group stock was listed at Rs 1,200 per share as compared to the IPO price of Rs 500.

Tata Technologies Shares: What went wrong?

Market analysts said that the reduction comes from a mix of sector, operational, and sentiment-driven issues. The initial hype faded once the company reported weaker earnings and faced a slowdown in its key automotive engineering business, especially in global EV programs, Live Mint reported. Experts also believe that large block deal exits has also been one of the biggest contributing factors behind the downfall.

READ | Meet Alexandr Wang, AI billionaire, hired for USD 14 billion by Mark Zuckerberg to lead...; his net worth is Rs...

Tata Tech Q2 Results

Tata Tech reported a net profit of Rs 165.50 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026. This marked a rise of more than 5 per cent from the Rs 157.41 crore net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The company’s revenue from operations rose more than 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,323.33 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Expenses grew 5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,150.97 crore during the quarter under review.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When an
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to downloa
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means fo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE