Tata Steel to stop business with Russia amid ongoing war on Ukraine

Indian multinational steel maker Tata Steel on Wednesday announced that the company will stop doing business with Russia amid the country's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

"Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," a Tata Steel spokesperson said in a statement.

The company's all steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to ensure business continuity as it end its dependence on Russia, the company added.

Headquartered in India, Tata Steel used to source a limited amount of coal from Russia for its operations across geographies.

(With inputs from PTI.)