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Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata’s objection, says Chandrasekaran reappointment is valid

Tata Sons has rejected Noel Tata’s objection to N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Here’s what the legal dispute over Article 121 and the casting vote is about.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata’s objection, says Chandrasekaran reappointment is valid
Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata’s objection, says Chandrasekaran reappointment is valid
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In a major development in Tata Sons' corporate-governance dispute, one of India's largest conglomerates has rejected Tata Trust chairman Noel Tata's opposition to N Chandrasekaran's reappointment. Tata Sons has backed the September 17 board resolution and cited fresh legal opinions from former Chief Justice of India Uday U Lalit and retired Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna, both of whom said the resolution was valid.

Former CJI Uday U Lalit said the two Trust nominees were equally divided, allowing the chairman to use the casting vote. He concluded that the September 17 resolution was validly passed. Justice B N Srikrishna said the decision was consistent with Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA). He also said that Venu Srinivasan, as a director, had a fiduciary duty to Tata Sons, which could take priority over any obligation to the Trust that nominated him if the two conflicted.

What happened on September 17?

The Tata Sons board met on September 17 to consider N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman for a third term. Although Chandrasekaran did not participate in the voting on his own reappointment, five directors voted on the resolution. Four directors supported Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director Noel Tata opposed it. The other Tata Trusts nominee, Venu Srinivasan, voted in favour of the resolution. This led to a 1-1 split between the two directors appointed under the Tata Trusts’ nominee provision. Harish Manwani, who was presiding over the meeting, then exercised his casting vote in favour of the resolution.

Tata Sons has maintained that the casting vote was valid under Article 121 of its Articles of Association (AoA), and therefore the September 17 resolution approving Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was validly passed. However, Tata Trusts has challenged this interpretation, arguing that the casting vote could be used only if there was an equality of votes across the entire board.

What was Noel Tata's argument?

Noel Tata argued that both of Tata Trusts' nominee directors needed to support Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for the required majority. Since he voted against it, the Trusts contend that the resolution was invalid and that the chairman’s casting vote could be used only if the entire board was tied. The Trusts have also cited an opinion from former CJI D Y Chandrachud in support of their interpretation.

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