Tata Sons to stay unlisted? Tata Trusts propose major restructuring plan

Tata Sons may stay unlisted as Tata Trusts propose a major restructuring plan involving TESS and TCE. Know more about the proposal here.

Tata Trusts have proposed a major restructuring of Tata Sons, which could help the group's holding company remain unlisted and allow it to function as a non-banking financial company and an investment company. The proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL). Tata Trusts, which hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, have asked the company’s board to consider the plan and seek a NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

What is the proposal?

As per the proposal, two operating companies, TESS and TCE, would become a part of Tata Sons. This would give Tata Sons these companies' operating businesses and revenue streams while it continues to function as the holding company of the Tata Group.

''The Tata Trusts today, as majority shareholders with a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL), outlined a strategic reorganisation plan for the company which, when given effect to, would ensure that the reorganised entity would neither be a non-banking financial company (NBFC) nor a core investment company (CIC),'' Tata Trusts said in a statement on Monday.

Deets about the new structure

According to the figures provided by Tata Trusts, the combined entity would have an operating revenue of Rs 1,05,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, which is just over 64 percent of total income. The income from financial assets would stand at Rs 40,072 crore, while net assets would be Rs 200,158 crore.

Investments in Tata Group companies would stand at Rs 1,77,120 crore, which would be below 90 per cent of its aggregate net assets. ''An amalgamation of genuine operating, non-financial companies (such as TESS and TCE) with an NBFC (such as Tata Sons) will need to be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies - Voluntary Amalgamation) Directions, 2025, including the requirement to obtain a prior 'no objection certificate' of the RBI,'' it said.