Tata Sons Listing War: Why has Noel Tata vs Shapoorji Mistry struggle reached a point of no return?

The Tata Sons listing war between Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts and Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry-controlled SP Group has reached the point of no return. The main reasons behind the power struggle explained.

Why has the listing issue of Tata Sons become a full-blown power struggle between the majority stakeholders, Tata Trusts, and the second-largest stakeholders, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group? Why has the boardroom battle between the two groups escalated to the point of no return? The Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts controls a 66% stake; Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry-controlled SP Group has an 18.37% stake in the trust that serves as a holding company for the Tata Group companies. While the Tata Trust wants to maintain the present holding company status to continue, the SP Group wants Tata Sons to go public and get listed.

Tata Sons listing

What has taken the shape of a power struggle between the two groups is actually a result of many factors: pressure from the Reserve Bank of India, conflicting shareholder interests, the strategy to control the country's largest conglomerate, legacy dynamics following Ratan Tata’s death and above all, the philosophical differences about the group’s purpose.

One of the main apparent reasons is SP Group's debt burden of Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, which the group wants to repay as soon as possible. It controls about an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, which has been valued at about Rs 2.01 lakh crore. The SP Group is also weighing the option of meeting a Rs 3,500-crore repayment due by the end of September. The Pallonji Mistry-led group

has weighed the idea of raising about Rs 25,000 crore by monetising a portion of its Tata Sons holdings via a buyback route.

Noel Tata Vs SP Mistry

If Tata Sons is listed, the SP Group will get the liberty of selling a part of its stake to a willing business house. Instead of owning shares in a privately held company whose value has to be negotiated, the group would hold shares with an observable market price. It can raise money whenever it wants, and that too at the market rate. However, it cannot sell its stakes immediately after Tata Sons goes public due to issues like the applicable lock-in period and existing pledges. Besides, the size of any disposal would determine the proceeds and timing.

Another apparent reason is the difference in philosophy and the business purpose of the group. It becomes clear when we understand what Noel Tata said in the board meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Opposing any move to get listed, he said, "If listed, Tata Sons would be accountable to institutional shareholders, for whom legitimate interests lie in financial returns. It will be different from the Tata Sons' mandate. He continued, "It is doubtful that such shareholders would sanction the deployment of capital to rescue a group company in distress or the funding of a greenfield venture whose returns lie fifteen years away...What is at stake is something very fundamental. The nature and character of the Tata Group as a unique institution."

Tata Sons IPO

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has the opinion that going public would help Tata Sons become a more responsible, transparent and bigger philanthropic body. He said in a statement, "The Tata Trusts are among India’s most important philanthropic institutions. It should be our shared ambition that, over the coming five years, the Trusts become one of the largest and most consequential philanthropic corpuses in the world -not merely in the size of their corpus, but in the scale, quality and permanence of the public good they create. A stronger Tata Sons, operating transparently and responsibly, can help make that ambition possible through sustained enterprise growth and a durable flow of value towards philanthropy."

However, Tata Trusts believe that listing could dilute the absolute influence it currently exercises. It will also introduce external shareholders who may challenge long-term or philanthropic decisions.

If media reports are to be believed, the representatives of Tata Trusts and the SP Group are holding meetings to discuss a possible share swap as one of several routes to monetise the latter's stake. The Pallonji Mistry-led group may be offered shares in listed Tata companies, including Tata Power, in exchange for part or all of its stake in the privately held holding company. It can sell those shares to the party it wants. The matter may be resolved, and it may get the money required to repay its debts. It will be a win-win condition, as Tata Sons will not be forced to get listed.