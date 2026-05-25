Will Tata Sons go public? Board meeting with Noel Tata and Chandrasekaran tomorrow; what's on the agenda?

The crucial discussion will be on the potential listing of Tata Sons, which remains unlisted despite the RBI’s mandate for upper-layer NBFCs to go public within three years.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran are scheduled to hold a crucial board meeting on May 26, 2026, which will set the tone for the group’s future leadership and the potential listing of Tata Sons.

Ahead of the board meeting, Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran reportedly met to resolve a three-month standoff and finalise the agenda, picking up from the inconclusive February 24 Tata Sons board meeting.

Tata Sons board meeting: What's on the agenda?

N Chandrasekaran’s renewal as Tata Sons Chairman will be the crucial question to be answered in the board meeting. Chandrasekaran took charge in February 2017 and got a second five-year term in 2022, which ends in February 2027. His reappointment stalled earlier this year, fueling speculation of ongoing behind-the-scenes talks. Under Chandrasekaran's leadership, the Tata Group expanded into aviation, electronics, and digital; however, heavy investments in Air India and Tata Digital have added financial pressure. The final decision will likely hinge on Tata Trusts, the group’s largest shareholder with 66% in Tata Sons.

Along with a discussion on the businesses of some of the Tata entities, which are yet to make a profit, the board meeting will likely be influenced by Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, who became Tata Trusts Chairman in October 2024. With Tata Trusts holding 66% of Tata Sons and the power to nominate one-third of its board, he holds significant influence. However, there are reported differences within Tata Trusts on Tata Sons’ listing.

Another crucial discussion will be on the potential listing of Tata Sons, which remains unlisted despite the RBI’s mandate for upper-layer NBFCs to go public within three years. While the July 2025 resolution of Tata Trusts had backed the proposal to keep Tata Sons unlisted, the two vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts—Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh—favoured the listing of Tata Sons citing the need to invest in capital-intensive futuristic businesses of the group.

Tata Sons became debt-free in 2024 and sought an exemption, but the RBI has not issued directions since. It recently indicated deregistration may not be possible due to indirect access to public funds via group firms. An RBI verdict is expected shortly. InGovern Research founder Shriram Subramanian told ANI that Tata Sons is breaking RBI rules right now. He said RBI’s latest guidelines for Core Investment Companies mean Tata Sons must go public, because it still uses public money indirectly through its listed group firms. According to him, Tata Sons has to get listed to follow RBI norms. SEBI can’t force it to list, but RBI should reject Tata Sons’ request to cancel its NBFC status. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Tata Sons will go public.

About Tata Sons

Tata Sons Private Limited is the main holding company and promoter of the Tata Group. Founded in 1917, it sets strategy and allocates assets for 100+ Tata businesses across tech, steel, auto, infrastructure, and retail. Tata Trusts holds 66%, and most dividends go to charity, not private wealth. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust are the key trusts. Shapoorji Pallonji Group, owned by the Mistry family, the largest minority shareholder, holds 18.4%. The remaining shares are held by other Tata companies and family members.