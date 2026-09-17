Tata Sons valued at Rs 9-12.5 lakh crore: Here's what IPO could look like

With Rs 2.01 lakh crore in assets and Rs 11.51 trillion in stakes, Tata Sons has agreed to take necessary steps for listing it in compliance with the RBI directive. What could be size of the IPO? Details here.

Suggest CTR-friendly headlines, URL, synopsis and keywords for the following story: In what may be called a watershed moment for corporate India, the board of Tata Sons agreed on Thursday to go public and take necessary steps to list the holding in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive. However, the AGM will have to ratify it, where Tata Trust, with a stake of 66%, is set to oppose the move. Tata Sons is divided on the issue of listing. While Tata Trust Chairman Noel Tata and some former directors have opposed the idea of going public, other trustees like Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have supported it. The biggest supporter of listing is the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds about 18.37% in Tata Sons.

Tata Sons listing: RBI directive

The listing of Tata Sons is an old issue, and it has been hanging fire for decades. The RBI classified Tata Sons as an "upper-layer" non-banking financial company in 2023 and asked it to go public within three years. The deadline expired on September 30, 2025. Tata Sons repaid more than Rs. 21,000 crore of debt and exited the NBFC framework in an attempt to escape RBI regulation. However, the central bank changed the rule in July, 2026 and said that any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more is in the upper layer. As Tata Sons has assets of Rs 2.01 lakh crore, it could not qualify for the exemption that government-owned NBFCs get. The RBI filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court and prayed that it should be heard before any order is passed on the subject.

(Potential Size of Tata Sons IPO. AI-generated infographic. )

Tata Sons valuation

Tata Sons holds direct stakes of Rs 11.51 trillion in 16 group companies like TCS, Titan, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel. With this, Tata Sons can be valued between Rs 9 lakh crore and 12.5 lakh crore, a steep discount to an underlying portfolio worth ₹15–16 lakh crore. This is at a steep discount. The underlying value of the Tata Sons will be about Rs 15 lakh crore.

Tata Sons IPO

What could be the size of the IPO? According to the SEBI rules, a company with a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore must issue a minimum public offer of Rs 15,000 crore; besides, at least 1% of the post-issue market cap, it can be diluted to 2.5%. If Tata Sons lists at Rs 10 lakh crore, it will have to come out with an IPO of at least Rs 25,000 crore, with 2.5% dilution. It will be the biggest Indian IPO ever. Tata Sons will have to increase its public shareholding to 15% within five years and up to 25% within ten years.

(Evaluation of Tata Sons. AI-generated infographic. )

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, and it is valued at between Rs 1.8 lakh crore and Rs 2.3 lakh crore. As the stake becomes liquid, the company will be able to repay the expensive promoter debt of Rs 21,500 crore.

However, on the flip side of the issue, eight major unlisted Tata companies lost about Rs 33,538 crore in financial year 2025-26. Air India alone incurred a massive loss of Rs 22,238 crore, Tata Digital suffered a loss of Rs 4,974 crore.

The Tata Sons IPO will have far-reaching consequences for India Inc. It has been the largest closely held company and a promoter's vehicle. The entity that has the salt to software conglomerate steers a $100-billion-plus company. Its IPO will certainly open new avenues for corporate governance and enhance the stock market.