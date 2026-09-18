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Tata Sons Crisis: Tata stocks tumble amid Noel Tata-N Chandrasekaran row; Mistry welcomes RBI listing push

Tata Sons faces a governance dispute as Noel Tata opposes N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and proposed listing, while Tata stocks trade lower.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Tata Sons Crisis: Tata stocks tumble amid Noel Tata-N Chandrasekaran row; Mistry welcomes RBI listing push
Tata Sons Crisis: Tata stocks tumble amid Noel Tata-N Chandrasekaran row; Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry welcomes RBI listing push
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A major governance turmoil hit Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, after its board approved a fresh five-year term for Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and backed a potential public listing. The move was opposed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, who voted against both resolutions. The Trusts labelled the board's resolution "legally void". The high-stakes corporate battle has sharply hit Tata stocks, with TCS, Tata Power Limited and others trading lower.

Tata stocks fall; Mistry welcomes RBI's decision on Tata Sons

Tata group stocks were largely trading lower, (at the time of filing) with Tata Power down 0.57% at Rs 366.90, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles falling 2.81% to Rs 305.65, Tata Consumer Products declining 0.66% to Rs 1,007, Tata Communications slipping 0.30% to Rs 1,786.30, Tata Investment Corporation dropping 3.34% to Rs 695.30 and Tata Technologies falling 2.74% to Rs 737.95. Tata Capital, however, was trading 1.11% higher at Rs 347.45.

The dispute comes as the Reserve Bank of India pushes Tata Sons to comply with listing requirements applicable to an Upper Layer NBFC, putting the future ownership and governance of the Rs 11.5-trillion holding company in sharper focus. Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry welcomed the RBI’s decision on Tata Sons, saying it provides clarity on the company’s regulatory obligations and the need to comply with listing requirements.  The Shapoorji Pallonji family owns an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons.

Mistry described the proposed listing as a matter of transparency, accountability and public responsibility, while stressing that it should not be seen as a victory for one stakeholder over another.  He also called for greater cooperation between the Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji groups, saying their century-old relationship should move towards reconciliation and deeper partnership.

Meanwhile, Tata Trusts has reiterated its opposition to listing Tata Sons and asked the company to explore all alternatives to a public listing following the RBI’s September 11 communication on compliance requirements.

Noel Tata-N Chandrasekaran row

At the September 17 board meeting, Tata Trust rejected Tata Sons’ decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for another five years, calling the resolution “illegal” and “legally void.” The proposal reportedly passed 4-1, with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata casting the only dissenting vote. The Trusts argued that Tata Sons’ Articles of Association require a majority of Trust-nominated directors to approve the chairman’s appointment or reappointment.

Tata Trusts also said Chandrasekaran had announced on August 12 that he would not seek reappointment after his current term ends in February 2027, and that the Trusts formally accepted this decision and asked the company to begin the process of selecting a successor. Noel Tata also submitted a legal opinion from former CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, but the Trusts said the Board did not consider it.

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