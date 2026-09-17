Power Struggle In Tata House: Board approves 5-year extension for Chandrasekaran; Noel Tata votes against

Has Ratan Tata's heir and step-brother, Noel Tata, been isolated in the Tata House? Despite his opposition and voting against the proposal, the Tata Sons board approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the Tata Group holding company. Explained here.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons (File Image)
A new power struggle brewing in the Tata House has reached to a new height. Though the infighting and throes of transition were not unexpected, the sudden outcome was shocking, and it sent strong ripples across India Inc. After he refused to seek an extension, the Tata Sons board approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the Tata Group holding company. However, the most significant part of the development is that Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, was the only member who voted against the resolution.
The step-brother of Ratan Tata took his place after his demise, and he has been running the group since then. Earlier too, he did not support the idea of giving another extension to Chandrasekaran. The search for the replacement of Chandrasekaran was going on, and Tata Steel CEO TV Ravindran was considered a favourite of Noel Tata. Now the table has been turned, and the heir of Ratan Tata finds himself isolated, at least for the time being.
Tata Sons to go public
In a setback to Tata House with far-reaching consequences to the group companies and India Inc., the board also decided to accept the RBI instruction of going public. Soon, India's biggest conglomerate may issue the IPO. However, a stage has been set for another potentially contentious battle at the shareholders’ meeting. These decisions must be ratified at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Tata Sons. It will be an interesting situation as Tata Trusts hold a 66% stake. Meanwhile, the Noel Tata camp has called the decision of extension illegal. Tata and the people close to him are most likely to challenge the decision.
(Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trust)
The power struggle in the Tata Group and Noel Tata's attempt to tighten his grip over the group took a serious turn after the Tata Sons board had deferred a proposal to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure. There was unanimous support for Chandrasekaran. Finding no way out, he announced last month that he would not seek another term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran’s continuation in the new power structure, where Noel Tata is gaining control, snowballed into a broader governance tussle within the Tata Group.
Tata vs Others?
It has turned into an interesting struggle within the group, known for good corporate governance and corporate democracy, as Tata Trusts collectively hold about 66% of Tata Sons. The trust exercises considerable influence over the holding company’s composition.
Differences between Noel Tata and Chandrasekaran surfaced when the Tata heir openly criticised the Ratan Tata protege for losses incurred by many companies, directly under his control. He also expressed concerns about capital allocation, performance of some unlisted businesses and the future structure of Tata Sons. Noel Tata was peeved at the fact that eight major unlisted Tata companies together incurred losses of about Rs 33,538 crore in the financial year 2025-26. Air India, which comes under the direct control of Chandrasekaran, suffered a loss of Rs 22,238 crore; and Tata Digital registered a loss of Rs 4,974 crore.
Tata Sons Listing?
The Tata House is also not happy with the development of the listing issue. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration and remain an unregistered Core Investment Company. Instead, it asked the trust to take necessary steps to comply with the applicable regulatory requirements. The Tata Sons board, in its meeting on September 17, 2026, agreed to the RBI instruction and decided to take necessary steps to comply with its directive and proceed with the process required for listing Tata Sons.
Tata Sons is divided on going public and listing. While Noel Tata and some former Tata Sons directors are against the idea of going public, other trustees like Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have supported it. The biggest supporter of listing is the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds about 18.37% in Tata Sons.
Tata Sons AGM
Earlier, the Tata Sons AGM, scheduled for August 18, 2026, was postponed due to a lack of quorum after the regulatory restrictions on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). It prevented the trust from completing the process required to nominate its representative for the meeting. It is an important part of the trust as it holds 23.56% of Tata Sons. There must be an authorised representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and SRTT.
Now all eyes will be set on the next AGM, as Chandrasekaran can continue as a director only if he is approved at the AGM. This is crucial because his continuation as chairman requires him to remain a director of Tata Sons. The resolution is most likely to become the next major flashpoint between the Tata Sons board and Tata Trusts. Noel Tata and the Trusts are most likely to oppose the resolution at the AGM, which may turn into a decisive test of the balance of power within Tata Sons.
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