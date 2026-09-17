Power Struggle In Tata House: Board approves 5-year extension for Chandrasekaran; Noel Tata votes against

Has Ratan Tata's heir and step-brother, Noel Tata, been isolated in the Tata House? Despite his opposition and voting against the proposal, the Tata Sons board approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the Tata Group holding company. Explained here.

A new power struggle brewing in the Tata House has reached to a new height. Though the infighting and throes of transition were not unexpected, the sudden outcome was shocking, and it sent strong ripples across India Inc. After he refused to seek an extension, the Tata Sons board approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the Tata Group holding company. However, the most significant part of the development is that Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, was the only member who voted against the resolution.

The step-brother of Ratan Tata took his place after his demise, and he has been running the group since then. Earlier too, he did not support the idea of giving another extension to Chandrasekaran. The search for the replacement of Chandrasekaran was going on, and Tata Steel CEO TV Ravindran was considered a favourite of Noel Tata. Now the table has been turned, and the heir of Ratan Tata finds himself isolated, at least for the time being.

Tata Sons to go public

In a setback to Tata House with far-reaching consequences to the group companies and India Inc., the board also decided to accept the RBI instruction of going public. Soon, India's biggest conglomerate may issue the IPO. However, a stage has been set for another potentially contentious battle at the shareholders’ meeting. These decisions must be ratified at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Tata Sons. It will be an interesting situation as Tata Trusts hold a 66% stake. Meanwhile, the Noel Tata camp has called the decision of extension illegal. Tata and the people close to him are most likely to challenge the decision.

(Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trust)

The power struggle in the Tata Group and Noel Tata's attempt to tighten his grip over the group took a serious turn after the Tata Sons board had deferred a proposal to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure. There was unanimous support for Chandrasekaran. Finding no way out, he announced last month that he would not seek another term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran’s continuation in the new power structure, where Noel Tata is gaining control, snowballed into a broader governance tussle within the Tata Group.