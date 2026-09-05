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Tata Sons Chairman Race: T V Narendran, Saurabh Agrawal, Ashish Chauhan among top contenders

The next chairman will take charge at a crucial time for the Tata Group, which is undertaking major investments in Air India, semiconductors, electronics, electric mobility and digital businesses. Check top three contenders here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

Tata Sons Chairman Race: T V Narendran, Saurabh Agrawal, Ashish Chauhan among top contenders
Tata Sons Chairman Race: T V Narendran, Saurabh Agrawal, Ashish Chauhan among top contenders (Source: ANI)
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Tata Sons has reportedly picked contenders for a successor to Chairman N Chandrasekaran, whose second term ends on February 20, 2027. The three frontrunners are Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran, Tata Sons Executive Director and Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan. The Tata Sons board and Tata Trusts will play a crucial role in the selection; the final decision has not yet been made. 

T V Narendran

T V Narendran is a Tata Group veteran who is the strongest internal contender in the race to succeed N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. Having spent more than three decades with Tata Steel, he currently serves as its CEO and Managing Director. He joined Tata Steel in 1988 and has held several senior leadership roles, eventually taking charge of the company as CEO and MD. Over the years, he has contributed to Tata Steel through volatile global commodity cycles, major capital investments and the challenges surrounding its European operations.

Saurabh Agrawal

Saurabh Agrawal joined Tata Sons in 2017 as Group Chief Financial Officer under Chandrasekaran and currently serves as Executive Director and Group CFO. An IIT Roorkee graduate with a postgraduate management degree from IIM Calcutta, Agrawal began his career in finance and investment banking in 1995. He went on to head investment banking at DSP Merrill Lynch, served as head of corporate finance for India and South Asia at Standard Chartered and later held a senior strategy role at the Aditya Birla Group. At Tata Sons, his role extends beyond conventional financial management to capital allocation, investment decisions and portfolio optimisation across the group.

He has also held board positions across several Tata companies, including Tata Steel, Voltas and Tata Digital. He chairs businesses such as Tata Capital, Tata Play, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance, Tata Power Renewable Energy, Tata 1mg and BigBasket.

Ashish Chauhan

Ashish Chauhan, a potential dark horse in the succession race, is currently the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange and has extensive experience spanning capital markets, technology and financial services. He was among the executives involved in establishing the NSE in the 1990s. He later served as Managing Director and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange before returning to NSE as its chief in 2022. An IIT Bombay graduate with a postgraduate management degree from IIM Calcutta, he began his career at IDBI Bank and later worked at Reliance Industries. 

Meanwhile, the next chairman will take charge at a crucial time for the Tata Group, which is undertaking major investments in Air India, semiconductors, electronics, electric mobility and digital businesses. The new leader will also face decisions on Tata Sons' potential listing, capital allocation and governance. Other names that have surfaced in the succession discussions include Noel Tata, Aarthi Subramanian, Shailesh Chandra and Praveer Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies)

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