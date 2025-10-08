Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'

Amid Tata Sons' internal dispute within its governing body, Tata Trusts, top officials including Noel Tata, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, met ministers on Tueday, The government has send a direct message to the Tata group.

Amid Tata Sons' internal dispute within its governing body, Tata Trusts, top officials including Noel Tata, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, along with Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan and trustee Darius Khambata, met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday, in a hour long meet.

As per reports, in the high-profile meet, the government has asked the Tata Group leadership to 'do wahatever it takes' to restore stability within Tata Trusts. Government is reportedly “deeply concerned” about the risk of Tata Trusts' boardroom conflict and said that internal rifts should not affect Tata Sons’ operations. Tata Sons is the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate Tata group.

Government shared a message that Tata Trusts' shareholding in Tata Sons comes with a “public responsibility”, given the group's contribution to the Indian economy. It has asked to resolve the dispute internally and discreetly, even taking necessary action against any board members acting as a hindrance to restore peace in the group.

Tata Truts split into two

The boardroom conflict has threatened to split the company into two blocs, some aligning with Noel Tata's authority while other with four boardroom members led by Mehli Mistry, who has ties with the extended Shapoorji Pallonji family that owns about 18.37% of Tata Sons (second largest shareholders of group). The boardroom divided into two groups, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh in one group and Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir in other group, ove rthe board seats allocations.

As per report, a group of four trustees within Tata Trusts have acted as a “super board,” and ignored Chairman Noel Tata’s authority. Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh was ousted as a nominated director of Tata Sons, and was replaced by trustee Mehli Mistry. This decision was opposed by Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata but supported by trustees Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir. Moreover there were reports that one trustee also threatened to remove Venu Srinivasan at the upcoming October 10 meeting. This caused an internal rift with the trustees.