Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why is Donald Trump most unlikely to win despite nominations?

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP, arrested; Assam SIT summons 11 NRIs for...

India takes strong stand against Trump’s Bagram air base bid, joins Russia, Pakistan, China in support of Taliban

Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'

Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix in trouble? Major update in Sameer Wankhede's Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation suit, Delhi HC issues...

Ghaziabad Traffic advisory for Air Force Day 2025: Check roads to avoid, diversions near Hindon terminal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Indian Air Force Day 2025: Actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean

Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'

Amid Tata Sons' internal dispute within its governing body, Tata Trusts, top officials including Noel Tata, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, met ministers on Tueday, The government has send a direct message to the Tata group.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Amid Tata Sons' internal dispute within its governing body, Tata Trusts, top officials including Noel Tata, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, along with Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan and trustee Darius Khambata, met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday, in a hour long meet.

    As per reports, in the high-profile meet, the government has asked the Tata Group leadership to 'do wahatever it takes' to restore stability within Tata Trusts. Government is reportedly “deeply concerned” about the risk of Tata Trusts' boardroom conflict and said that internal rifts should not affect Tata Sons’ operations. Tata Sons is the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate Tata group.

    Government shared a message that Tata Trusts' shareholding in Tata Sons comes with a “public responsibility”, given the group's contribution to the Indian economy. It has asked to resolve the dispute internally and discreetly, even taking necessary action against any board members acting as a hindrance to restore peace in the group. 

    Tata Truts split into two

    The boardroom conflict has threatened to split the company into two blocs, some aligning with Noel Tata's authority while other with four boardroom members led by Mehli Mistry, who has ties with the extended Shapoorji Pallonji family that owns about 18.37% of Tata Sons (second largest shareholders of group).  The boardroom divided into two groups, Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh in one group and Mehli Mistry, Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir in other group, ove rthe board seats allocations.

    As per report, a group of four trustees within Tata Trusts have acted as a “super board,” and ignored Chairman Noel Tata’s authority. Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh was ousted as a nominated director of Tata Sons, and was replaced by trustee Mehli Mistry. This decision was opposed by Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata but supported by trustees Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, and Jehangir.  Moreover there were reports that one trustee also threatened to remove Venu Srinivasan at the upcoming October 10 meeting. This caused an internal rift with the trustees.

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump during Bihar Election 2025
    Who is Maithili Thakur? Folk singer sparks buzz over possible political jump dur
    Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?
    Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?
    Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration: All you need to know about Rs 19,680 crore India’s first fully digital airport
    7 key factors to know India's first fully digital airport
    Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended
    Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai, suspended
    Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose at UN, details here...
    Pakistan Army raped 400,000 women during 1971 Bangladesh War? Shocking expose!
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE