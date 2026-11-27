Bombay High Court allows Tata Sons' November 30 board meeting to proceed amid Tata Trusts' challenge to N Chandrasekaran's reappointment, subject to final court orders.

Tata Sons board meeting on November 30 to go ahead, Bombay HC says outcome subject to final orders (Source: ANI)

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Tata Sons to proceed with its November 30 board meeting, refusing to grant urgent relief to two Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the company's executive chairman for a third five-year term. However, the court clarified that any decision taken at the meeting would remain subject to its final orders in the ongoing legal dispute.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja declined the trusts' request to stay or defer the meeting, saying there was no reason to stop the proceedings at this stage.

"We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders," the court observed.

The trusts had also sought an interim order restraining Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote as executive chairman in case of a tie among nominee directors.

Why are Tata Trusts challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment?

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT) have filed separate suits against Tata Sons and six of its directors, questioning the validity of Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term.

At the centre of the dispute is a September 17 resolution passed by the Tata Sons board. The trusts have argued that the resolution was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association.

The SDTT has sought damages of Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has claimed Rs 15 crore, along with annual interest of 18 per cent.

RBI deadline becomes key point in court hearing

During Friday's hearing, Tata Sons opposed the trusts' plea to postpone the November 30 meeting, citing a regulatory deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Tata Sons, told the court that the company had been directed by the RBI to communicate its decision on complying with the mandatory listing requirement by December 12.

He argued that the board meeting was necessary to take up the matter and added that any resolution passed would remain subject to the High Court's final orders.

However, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the SDTT, argued that the RBI directive was being used by Tata Sons to manufacture urgency and push through the meeting.

The High Court directed Tata Sons and the other respondents, including the board members, to submit their reply affidavits in response to the two suits.

The matter will next be heard on January 21. Meanwhile, the November 30 board meeting will proceed, leaving the outcome of Chandrasekaran's reappointment dispute open to further judicial scrutiny.