FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here

Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...

Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…

Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust fan while attempting robbery in Rajasthan's Kota, watch viral video

Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...

According to Air India, the remuneration is commensurate with that of expatriates appointed at CEO/MD levels of similar-sized multinationals, considering the responsibilities shouldered by Wilson.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 01:32 PM IST

Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The board of Tata-owned Air India approved a significant salary hike for its CEO, Campbell Wilson, just a fortnight before the country's worst civil aviation disaster in almost three decades. Wilson's new remuneration package, effective April 1, 2025, is set to increase his earnings to Rs 27.75 crore, a 46% jump from his previous salary of Rs 18.98 crore in 2023-24. The new package includes a fixed salary of Rs 11.1 crore, Rs 8.32 crore in performance-linked bonuses, and Rs 8.32 crore in long-term stock incentives.

Salary structure and benefits

The salary structure does not include benefits and allowances such as rent-free accommodation, a car, and hospitalization. According to Air India, the remuneration is commensurate with that of expatriates appointed at CEO/MD levels of similar-sized multinationals, considering the responsibilities shouldered by Wilson. The board recognised his efforts to uplift the airline and manage internal mergers, positioning his pay among the highest for top airline executives in the country.

Comparative analysis of airline CEOs' salaries

In comparison, IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, received Rs 21.61 crore in 2024, while Akasa Air's founder and CEO, Vinay Dube, received Rs 8.65 crore, and SpiceJet's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, got Rs 5.4 crore in 2024. Air India holds a 27.2% share of domestic passenger traffic, trailing behind IndiGo's 64.1% share.

Air India's financial performance

Air India's revenue jumped 61% from Rs 41,261.2 crore in 2023 to ₹66,433.4 crore in 2024, with losses declining from Rs 13,960.4 crore to Rs 7,273 crore during the same period. The airline is still to file its financials for the year ended March 2025.

Regaining customer trust

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, believes Wilson's pay is comparable and justifiable, citing Air India's complex challenges, including fleet upgradation, employee unions, and rebuilding customer trust. The airline faces significant challenges, including delays in receiving over 500 ordered planes and heightened scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the tragic crash 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5%
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela
Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react
Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement