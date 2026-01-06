Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...

According to Air India, the remuneration is commensurate with that of expatriates appointed at CEO/MD levels of similar-sized multinationals, considering the responsibilities shouldered by Wilson.

The board of Tata-owned Air India approved a significant salary hike for its CEO, Campbell Wilson, just a fortnight before the country's worst civil aviation disaster in almost three decades. Wilson's new remuneration package, effective April 1, 2025, is set to increase his earnings to Rs 27.75 crore, a 46% jump from his previous salary of Rs 18.98 crore in 2023-24. The new package includes a fixed salary of Rs 11.1 crore, Rs 8.32 crore in performance-linked bonuses, and Rs 8.32 crore in long-term stock incentives.

Salary structure and benefits

The salary structure does not include benefits and allowances such as rent-free accommodation, a car, and hospitalization. According to Air India, the remuneration is commensurate with that of expatriates appointed at CEO/MD levels of similar-sized multinationals, considering the responsibilities shouldered by Wilson. The board recognised his efforts to uplift the airline and manage internal mergers, positioning his pay among the highest for top airline executives in the country.

Comparative analysis of airline CEOs' salaries

In comparison, IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, received Rs 21.61 crore in 2024, while Akasa Air's founder and CEO, Vinay Dube, received Rs 8.65 crore, and SpiceJet's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, got Rs 5.4 crore in 2024. Air India holds a 27.2% share of domestic passenger traffic, trailing behind IndiGo's 64.1% share.

Air India's financial performance

Air India's revenue jumped 61% from Rs 41,261.2 crore in 2023 to ₹66,433.4 crore in 2024, with losses declining from Rs 13,960.4 crore to Rs 7,273 crore during the same period. The airline is still to file its financials for the year ended March 2025.

Regaining customer trust

Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, believes Wilson's pay is comparable and justifiable, citing Air India's complex challenges, including fleet upgradation, employee unions, and rebuilding customer trust. The airline faces significant challenges, including delays in receiving over 500 ordered planes and heightened scrutiny from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following the tragic crash