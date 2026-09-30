Tata power struggle: Venu Srinivasan seeks Trusts probe, Noel Tata seeks RBI solution to keep Tata Sons unlisted

Tata Group row: Venu Srinivasan seeks a probe into Tata Trusts' governance, while Noel Tata seeks an RBI solution to keep Tata Sons unlisted.

A fresh tussle gripped the Tata Group as Tata Trusts trustee Venu Srinivasan reportedly sought an inquiry into the administration and governance of the charitable trusts. The development comes as Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is pushing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to find a way to keep Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, unlisted.

Srinivasan seeks probe into Tata Trusts governance

Srinivasan has raised concerns over governance and decision-making within the trusts and called for an immediate inquiry by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, according to an Economic Times report. He alleged serious governance lapses, questioning the appointment and continued status of Noel Tata as a perpetual trustee. He also challenged the basis of Noel’s chairmanship as well as the appointment of his son Neville, and his own exclusion from decision-making processes, as per the report.

Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, with SDTT holding 27.98% and SRTT 23.56%. Srinivasan objected to increasing involvement of Tata Trusts in Tata Sons’ strategic and commercial affairs. Referring to the Trusts’ statement on September 17 about alternatives to listing Tata Sons and Noel Tata’s proposal to provide liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, he said the Trusts had assumed a direct role in identifying and negotiating substantial commercial transactions related to Tata Sons.

Srinivasan's argument, as reported by ET, is that the charitable trusts should not get deeply involved in Tata Sons' commercial transactions. He objected to the trusts being involved in discussions around alternatives to Tata Sons' listing, providing liquidity to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and other substantial commercial transactions. He raised concerns about the compliance around their charitable objectives and maintaining their tax-exempt status.

Noel Tata seeks RBI nod to avoid Tata Sons' listing

Tata Trust chairman Noel Tata has sought a way out from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Tata Sons to avoid listing the holding company. In an event organised by Republic TV, Noel revealed that the Trust has sent a proposal for a solution to Tata Sons that fits within the guidelines of RBI. He argued that a public listing could fundamentally alter the way the Tata group has been run for 150 years and dilute its social-development mandate.

“Yesterday, we sent a proposal or a solution… a possible solution to Tata Sons which, in our view, fits within the existing guidelines of the Reserve Bank. We would like Tata Sons to review it and, if necessary, modify it and engage with the RBI, as we believe that this is a solution which would enable us to avoid listing,” he said. “I hope the RBI will engage with us on this subject and we should be able to find some common ground and, hopefully, a solution which avoids us from listing. It really is a solution. It’s not rocket science. It’s a solution that takes us back to our roots,” he added.

Noel Tata has been objecting to the idea of listing Tata Sons, while arguing that it has been the central holding structure of the Tata group for around 150 years. He believes that if Tata Sons becomes a listed company, it will have to operate under the expectations and pressures of public shareholders, which could change the way the group has traditionally been governed.

Tata Trusts own about 66% of Tata Sons, so the Trusts have a major interest in what happens to Tata Sons. Tata Trusts has also proposed merging two operating companies with Tata Sons as part of this restructuring, arguing that this could solve the regulatory issue while keeping Tata Sons private.