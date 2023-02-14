Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 passenger jets from Airbus, things you need to know

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
The Tata group is purchasing 250 planes from Airbus in the biggest aeroplane purchase ever. Air India, which is controlled by the Tata group, will get 210 narrow-body aircraft, likely variations of the A320neo family of jetliners, and 40 wide-body A350 aircraft with extended range.
Air India is placing a massive order for 470 jets, which includes the predicted over $100 billion agreement with Airbus and is likely to include an order for 220 planes from Boeing.
Here are 5 important thing you need to know:
- A350s operate on any sector, from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes of up to 18,000 kilometres in length, transporting 300 to 410 people in standard three-class configurations and up to 480 passengers in a single-class layout.
- The Airbus A350 is a twin-engine, long-range jet aircraft. It comes in two models: the A350-900, which can carry 300 to 350 people with a 15,000-kilometre range, and the lengthier A350-1000, which can carry 350 to 410 passengers.
- The A350 is the first Airbus aeroplane to be constructed mostly of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics.
- The original type, the A350-900, had its maiden commercial flight between Doha and Frankfurt on January 15, 2015. The first A350-1000 was built in 2016 and flew for the first time on November 24, 2016.
- As of November 2022, the worldwide A350 fleet has completed more than 934,000 flights on more than 955 itineraries and transported more than 241 million passengers since its introduction; the fleet had 99.4 percent operational dependability in the previous three months.
