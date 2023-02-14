Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 passenger jets from Airbus, things you need to know

Tata orders 40 Airbus A350 in aviation's biggest deal

The Tata group is purchasing 250 planes from Airbus in the biggest aeroplane purchase ever. Air India, which is controlled by the Tata group, will get 210 narrow-body aircraft, likely variations of the A320neo family of jetliners, and 40 wide-body A350 aircraft with extended range.

Air India is placing a massive order for 470 jets, which includes the predicted over $100 billion agreement with Airbus and is likely to include an order for 220 planes from Boeing.

Here are 5 important thing you need to know:

A350s operate on any sector, from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes of up to 18,000 kilometres in length, transporting 300 to 410 people in standard three-class configurations and up to 480 passengers in a single-class layout.

The Airbus A350 is a twin-engine, long-range jet aircraft. It comes in two models: the A350-900, which can carry 300 to 350 people with a 15,000-kilometre range, and the lengthier A350-1000, which can carry 350 to 410 passengers.

The A350 is the first Airbus aeroplane to be constructed mostly of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics.

The original type, the A350-900, had its maiden commercial flight between Doha and Frankfurt on January 15, 2015. The first A350-1000 was built in 2016 and flew for the first time on November 24, 2016.

As of November 2022, the worldwide A350 fleet has completed more than 934,000 flights on more than 955 itineraries and transported more than 241 million passengers since its introduction; the fleet had 99.4 percent operational dependability in the previous three months.

