Business

Tata Motors to invest Rs 9000 crore in this state, to generate 5000 jobs

The company has committed an investment of Rs 9000 crore to establish a manufacturing facility in the state.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 07:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Tata Motors is one of the largest companies in India with a market cap of Rs 356000 crore as of March 13 on NSE. The company manufactures several popular cars and continues to expand its business. It has now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government. The company has committed an investment of Rs 9,000 crore to establish a manufacturing facility in the state, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Wednesday. 

The proposed facility would generate 5,000 new jobs, he said in a social media post. However, he did not mention where the unit is expected to come up. Top officials of the auto major exchanged documents with government officials in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin in this connection.

"Tata Motors and the Government of Tamil Nadu are revving up for an epic journey!! In the presence of our Honourable CMOTamilNadu Thiru. MKStalin avargal, Tata Motors today signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish a cutting-edge vehicle manufacturing facility, committing an investment of Rs 9000 crore and generating up to 5000+ ", Rajaa said in a post on X.

"For the FIRST time EVER, TN has attracted TWO BIG Automobile Manufacturing #Investments within a span of just 2 months", he said in another post. The other big ticket investment bagged by the state government is from Vietnam-based Vinfast which has committed to invest Rs 16,000 crore for an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the southern district of Thoothukudi.

