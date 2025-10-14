Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'
India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...
LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies
Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali
Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here
Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly
Charu Asopa FINALLY reacts to patch-up rumours with Rajeev Sen after viral cozy picture, addresses trolls: 'Hum bilkul waise hi..'
BUSINESS
Tata Motors has officially split its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses.
Shares of Tata Motors fell by over 40 per cent on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The stock opened at Rs 399 on the BSE, sharply lower than Monday’s closing price of Rs 660.90. The major fall in the share price of Tata Motors came after the company officially completed its demerger into two separate entities -- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and TML Commercial Vehicles Limited.
The company has officially split its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses. The PV unit will be named Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL). It will consist of the domestic PV business, Jaguar Land Rover, stake in Tata Sons, Tata Steel and Tata Technologies, along with other investments. The demerged Commercial Vehicles unit will consist of the domestic CV business, Iveco business, whose contribution is not accounted for in the price target, and the stake that it owns in Tata Capital.
The steep fall in Tata Motors' shares is purely technical and not a cause for concern, said market experts. It reflects the adjustment in the stock’s value after the demerger and does not impact investors' total holdings. Tata Motors has now divided its commercial vehicle arm into a new company. Hence, the original Tata Motors stock now represents only the passenger vehicle business. The price drop shows that the commercial vehicle division has been separated, not that the company has lost value overall.
The share of Tata Motors closed at Rs 395 on NSE on Tuesday. Its market cap currently stands at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, as of October 14.