Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Israel-Iran news live: Israel conducts air strike in Iran in retaliation to missile attack, says report

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Richest queens of all time

7 healthy foods for lowering bad cholesterol

10 highest-paid television actors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

Meet India's richest actress, who started career with two flops, was removed from multiple films, is now worth...

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Tata Motors, which acquired JLR in 2008, said it did not comment on what it called speculation.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

article-main
Tata Motors
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Motors is planning to manufacture Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) luxury cars at a $1 billion plant that it is planning to build in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.

Tata Motors announced plans to invest in a new plant in Tamil Nadu in March but did not give details on which models would be manufactured there.

The sources were not authorised to speak to media and declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear which JLR models will be built at the factory.

Tata Motors, which acquired JLR in 2008, said it did not comment on what it called speculation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 16.63 cr voters, 102 seats, over 1600 candidates in fray as polling begins for phase 1 today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement