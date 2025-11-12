Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Stock: Good news for Tata Group as combined market cap of 2 listed entities crosses Rs...

The newly listed Tata Motors CV shares were listed at Rs 335 per share, commanding a market cap of over Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Tata Motors CV Listing: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) made a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing with a premium of over 28 per cent on the NSE. This comes after the Tata Motors demerger was completed and the company was split into two independent listed entities -- Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV).

Combined market cap

The combined market capitalisation of the two newly listed entities, TMCV and TMPV, crossed Rs 2.7 lakh crore after the listing of CV unit. The newly listed Tata Motors CV shares were listed at Rs 335 per share, commanding a market cap of over Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles was trading at Rs 407 apiece, valued at more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The combined price of both shares was more than at Rs 742 apiece, which is 12.4% higher than Tata Motors’ pre-demerger share price of Rs 660.75. However, at the end of the trading session, the shares of TMPV closed at Rs 402.30 on Wednesday. In comparison, those of TMCV concluded at Rs 329 on BSE.

Tata Motors' Demerger

In 2024, Tata Motors announced the demerger of its businesses into two separate entities. The demerger took effect from October 1, 2025. As part of the demerger, the commercial vehicles business and related investments were moved into one company, while the passenger vehicles (PV) business, including PV, electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover and related investments, formed the other entity.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle arm began trading separately on October 14, marking a key milestone in the group's restructuring exercise. The company was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd following the split.