Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose in viral video, Farah Khan says, 'if this was the last thing...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Tata Motors Group on Wednesday inked a facilitation MoU with the Tamil Nadu government. As per the MoU, the investment of about Rs 9,000 crore will be spread over five years and can create about 5,000 jobs – direct and indirect.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 08:55 AM IST

article-main
Tata Motors
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Motors Group, which rolls out commercial and passenger vehicles, will set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of about Rs 9,000 crore, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Tata Motors Group on Wednesday inked a facilitation MoU with the Tamil Nadu government. As per the MoU, the investment of about Rs 9,000 crore will be spread over five years and can create about 5,000 jobs – direct and indirect.

Following the signing of this MoU, teams from Guidance, Tamil Nadu’s nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, and Tata Motors Group will work together to take this opportunity forward.

The MoU was signed by V. Vishnu, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance, and P.B. Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said on X: “For the FIRST time EVER, TN has attracted TWO BIG Automobile Manufacturing #Investments within a span of just 2 months.”

“Over the past couple of years, Tamil Nadu has hit the fast lane and become the ultimate hub for investments, showcasing our Chief Minister’s dedication to fostering top-tier employment for our vibrant youth and amplifying our industrial prowess,” Rajaa said.

“We’re not just building factories; we’re engineering dreams and accelerating towards a brighter, more prosperous future!” he added.

Last month, Vietnam’s VinFast group’s Indian arm VinFast Auto India Ltd laid the foundation stone for its electric vehicle factory in Tuticorin. The company will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the first phase.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Devil Comet to be nearest to Earth on April 21 after 71 years, has size bigger than world’s tallest mountain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement