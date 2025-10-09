BIG Move by Tata Group, Tata Housing’s Varnam Project hits Rs 100000000000 in home sales, sells 582 apartments, 48 townhouses in...

Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...
BUSINESS
Tata Group's Tata Housing have achieved over Rs 1,000 crore in sales from its new residential project, Varnam Phase I. Since its launch, Varnam Phase I has recorded sales of 377 units out of 582 apartments and 48 townhouses and row houses. This comes amid rise in demand of premium housing in Bengaluru.
The Varnam Phase I was launched on August 2025 is is spread over 20-acre. It is part of 135-acre integrated township 'Carnatica' in North Bengaluru.
Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd, said, Bengaluru's premium housing market is evolving, and our strategy is to anticipate that change: creating integrated townships that balance lifestyle, sustainability, and long-term value." Sarthak Seth, SVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, said, "Our omni-channel approach helped us reach relevant audiences efficiently while ensuring a consistent brand experience across touchpoints. The result demonstrates that strong fundamentals and data-led execution continue to drive outcomes in a competitive market, as PTI reported.
Tata Housing Development Company Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. It currently has more than 34 projects with a total development potential of over 0.63 million square metre spread across major cities in India and the Maldives.
(with agency inputs)