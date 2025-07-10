Tata Group to invest in West Bengal? Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran meets CM Mamata Banerjee, discusses...

TMC said that the meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, officials said. Chandrasekaran, accompanied by a senior representative of the conglomerate, met CM Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna, they said. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was also present at the meeting, they added.

Agenda of the meeting

According to an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), discussions were held about investment opportunities in the state. In a post on X, the TMC said, "Smt. Mamata Banerjee hosted Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal's industrial growth and emerging opportunities. The meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development."

Tata Group's past plans in West Bengal

Banerjee came to power in the state by leading a movement over land acquisition. The protest rocked the state in the mid-2000s. The agitation started with land acquisition for the Tata Nano plant in Singur in Hooghly district, and then spread to Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, where a chemical hub was proposed.

Ratan Tata pulls the project out of West Bengal



Following months of agitation, then Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata had in October 2008 announced the conglomerate's decision to pull the project out of West Bengal and move it to Sanand in Gujarat. After coming to power in 2011, Banerjee said she was not against the Tata group but against the way the Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government acquired land in Singur.

(With inputs from PTI)