HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata Group teams up with Intel to manufacture, assemble semiconductors in India for...

Tata Group and Intel intend to explore the opportunity to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for consumer and enterprise markets in India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 09:34 PM IST

Tata Group has teamed up with the US-based chip maker Intel to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market, the Indian conglomerate said on Monday, PTI reported. Under the agreement, the two companies intend to explore the opportunity to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for consumer and enterprise markets in India, which is projected to be one of the top five markets globally by 2030.

"Intel and Tata intend to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics' upcoming Fab and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities, as well as a collaboration for advanced packaging in India," the Tata Group statement said.

Tata Group's chip manufacturing plant in India

Tata Group is setting up a chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a semiconductor assembly and packaging plant in Assam, entailing a total investment of Rs 1.18 lakh crore. "We see this as a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Tata to rapidly scale in one of the world's fastest-growing compute markets, fuelled by rising PC demand and rapid AI adoption across India," Intel Corporation CEO Lip-Bu Tan said.

The collaboration would leverage Intel's AI compute reference designs, Tata Electronics' industry-leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, and broad access to the Indian market through Tata Group companies.

"We are excited to collaborate with Intel, and this strategic alliance would accelerate our efforts. Together, we will drive an expanded technology ecosystem and deliver leading semiconductors and systems solutions, positioning us well to capture the large and growing AI opportunity," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

READ | Starlink price in India REVEALED: Elon Musk's satellite internet service to cost Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
