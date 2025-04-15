State IT and Electronics Minister said TCS would invest Rs 1,370 crore in a development centre that would create around 12,000 jobs.

In a symbolic move, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved the allotment of 21.16 acres of land to Tata Group's IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in Visakhapatnam for a lease price of 99 paisa. The land is located at IT Hill number 3 at Rushikonda. It has been leased to the tech giant for a symbolic sum, similar to what Narendra Modi, then CM of Gujarat, charged Tata to set up its manufacturing plant at Sanand on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The move aims to promote Visakhapatnam as a tech hub. State Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh Naidu said TCS would invest Rs 1,370 crore in a development centre that would create around 12,000 jobs. The minister visited Tata House in October 2024 and made a pitch for TCS to set up a large development centre in Andhra Pradesh.

"With continuous follow-ups and discussions between the State Government and the TCS, Mr Lokesh ultimately became successful in the land allotment to the TCS. It is a bold decision to signal to the industry that Andhra Pradesh is serious about attracting IT investments," the government said in a media statement. Reports suggest that TCS is expected to begin operations in Visakhapatnam within 3 months, initially from a rented building while the permanent facility is being constructed. The permanent campus will eventually house 10,000 employees, though construction could take two to three years, Indian Express reported. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is India's largest IT services player, with a market cap of Rs 11.72 lakh crore. Recently, the Tata Group IT firm decided to defer employee annual salary hikes for 2025, citing a volatile business environment.

READ | Sunil Mittal's Airtel teams up with Deepinder Goyal's Blinkit for 10-minute SIM delivery; its price will be Rs..