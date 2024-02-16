Twitter
Headlines

'Last 10 years is proof...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hails SC verdict on electoral bond scheme

Farmers protest: Talks with Centre yield no breakthrough, farmers adamant on MSP demand, next meet on Sunday

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Viral video of tiger picking up plastic bottle from waterhole angers internet, watch

Massive whale shark with thousands of teeth spotted in Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Last 10 years is proof...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hails SC verdict on electoral bond scheme

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

Viral video of tiger picking up plastic bottle from waterhole angers internet, watch

Batters with most centuries as opener in international cricket

7 tips to stay healthy if you have a desk job

Indian cricketers who got run out on Test debut

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to plant trees at their eco-friendly wedding, ban fireworks in celebrations: Report

HomeBusiness

Business

Tata Group, state government to build Rs 25000 crore semiconductor packaging plant, to be first…

The plan of a massive plant by Tata Group and Assam government was revealed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 07:01 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Group is partnering with the Assam government to build the state's first ever semiconductor packaging plant worth around Rs 25000 crore. The plan of a massive plant by Tata Group and Assam government was revealed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar while addressing the first-ever ‘Digital India Future Skills Summit’ in Guwahati.

“It is because of the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that a semiconductor packaging plant will be established in partnership with the Assam government and Tata Group,” said Chandrasekhar.

“We will soon obtain all approvals and submit it to the cabinet for final approval. Young Indians aspiring to enter the world of semiconductors won’t have to leave their state or travel to other cities anymore,” he added.

The minister emphasised how India’s economy has undergone significant progress over the past decade, from being ‘Fragile 5’ to now ranked as the world’s ‘Top 5’ economy.

The significant milestone under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed many opportunities for young Indians, particularly in emerging technology sectors where the country is on the same starting line as the rest of the world.

“Through Future Skills, we want to convey to young Indians that in the coming years, due to the policies of PM Modi, numerous opportunities will open up for them. Students need to empower and equip themselves with skills in areas such as AI, cybersecurity and semiconductors,” he emphasised.

The world’s biggest companies in these fields, including Nvidia, Intel, AMD, HCL, Wipro, and IBM, are present in Guwahati.

“The objective of this summit is to motivate young Indians to fully immerse themselves in the world of skills,” the minister added.

PM Modi has created a three-pronged strategy to shape the future of tech — ‘futureDESIGN’ for design innovation, ‘futureLABS’ for innovation around systems, and ‘futureSKILLS’ for preparing young Indians with capabilities in emerging sectors.

The summit facilitated more than 30 strategic collaborations between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and leading industry players and academia such as Intel, HCL, Wipro, Microsoft, Kyndryl, IIM Raipur and IIITM Gwalior, among others.

(The article has been sourced from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination papers for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls today, leaves for Jaipur

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

Meet man who bought India's costliest apartment, sold business for Rs 7000 crore, paid over...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE