Tata Group, Singapore Airlines plans to merge Air India and Vistara: Report

Representational Image

The Tata group and Singapore Airlines are planning to combine their airline businesses, Air India and Vistara, and house them under a new joint venture in order to maximise resources and compete with IndiGo, the market leader.

The two businesses intend to combine Air India, which the Tata group purchased last year, and Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, their joint venture that runs Vistara. According to people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to LiveMint, Singapore Airlines may participate in the new joint venture with a minority stake of up to 25% in Air India and Vistara.

“SIA (Singapore Airlines) is Tata Sons’ current JV partner in Vistara. Talks are going on between the two JV partners on how best to leverage the future India opportunity in aviation. What corporate structure will emerge is still under discussion," one of the two persons was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Singapore Airlines may keep a small stake in the combined company of up to 25%, worth between 5,000 and 10,000 crore, according to two people who spoke on the record under the condition of anonymity.

The merger, which could take a year to complete, is a component of Tata Sons' larger consolidation drive to cut costs, create synergies by maximising aircraft utilisation and routes, and increase market share to compete with IndiGo, India's largest airline with a market share of 59%.

“According to a recent internal exercise, the combined valuation of Air India and Vistara could be at least ₹30,000 crore," one of the individuals said.

Vistara and Tata Sons representatives, however, have declined to comment on the merger.A Singapore Airlines spokesperson said, “We do not comment on any confidential discussions that we may or may not be having with our partners."

A merger may grant Singapore Airlines access to dozens of new slots globally and help Tata Sons in the consolidation of its aviation business balance sheets in addition to providing economies of scale to both Vistara and Air India.