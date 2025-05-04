The aim is to help the airline grow, improve customer service, and explore new ways of earning money.

In a big step forward, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), part of the Tata Group, has teamed up with Jazeera Airways, a low-cost airline from Kuwait, to create a new digital system. The aim is to help the airline grow, improve customer service, and explore new ways of earning money.

Jazeera Airways began operations in April 2004 and was the first private airline in the Middle East. Today, it flies to more than 60 cities across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Europe, serving over 5 million passengers every year. As it celebrates 20 years of service this year, the airline is planning to improve its digital services in a big way.

TCS will lead this transformation by building a new website and mobile apps. They will also create an AI-powered chatbot to assist customers. TCS will manage the entire project, using its expertise in AI, design, software development, and system improvement. The goal is to improve the customer journey, from booking to boarding.

Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the new system will support future growth and make operations more customer-focused. The upgraded platform will allow the airline to offer personalized services and increase revenue.

The new system will also include a retail-based platform for selling extra services like meals, seat selection, and more. A smart tool will suggest deals to customers, and a “Customer 360° Insights Hub” will help the airline understand customer needs better.

A new payment system will support multiple currencies, making it easier for international customers. A smart promotional tool will show the right offers to the right people, boosting direct bookings. There will also be a new group booking system for large parties.

TCS CEO K. Krithivasan said the company will use its deep knowledge of aviation and AI to help Jazeera build smart and scalable digital services. TCS has been active in the Middle East and Africa for over 30 years and works with more than 150 companies in various industries.