Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'

Who is Noshir Soonawala?

Noshir Soonawala, a Tata Group veteran, joined the organisation in 1968 and played a pivotal role in shaping the company's financial landscape. He spearheaded landmark initiatives, including the 1995 Rs 300-crore rights issue, enabling listed Tata Group companies to hold stakes in Tata Sons, and subsequent debenture issues that bolstered the group's financial standing. Soonawala retired from Tata Sons in 2010 and stepped down from Tata Trusts in 2019, leaving behind a legacy of financial expertise and governance acumen.

Soonawala, known to have a close bond with Ratan Tata and even current Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, said he now watches developments from the sidelines. "I'm now an outsider, having stepped down from my roles several years ago. I read about their differences in the newspapers. What is the real issue? It is a 157-year-old group,” he said.

Soonawala was invited to key Tata Trusts meetings on October 11 and 17, 2024, following Ratan Tata's passing. His attendance highlighted his close ties with Noel Tata. The meetings led to significant decisions, including Noel Tata's appointment as chairman of the charities and discussions on extending trustees' terms for life. Tata Trusts, which control Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, made these crucial decisions.

Tata Group rift

A year after Ratan Tata’s death, the Tata group he built with care and vision is facing internal challenges. Tata Trusts -- the charitable arm that controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons -- has been mired in internal disagreements. The dispute reportedly involves board appointments and governance matters, creating two factions: one led by Noel Tata and another by four trustees close to Mehli Mistry, who is associated with the Shapoorji Pallonji family.



This internal rift became visible after the controversy surrounding the reappointment of Vijay Singh to the Tata Sons board, which was rejected. The issue later led to Singh’s voluntary resignation. Reports suggest that the infighting could impact the functioning of the $180 billion conglomerate. There is even speculation that the government might step in to safeguard the group’s legacy.

