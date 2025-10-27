Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita; actress grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', says 'My heart is...'

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

Meet one of Gujarat’s youngest billionaires, built Rs 7000 crore business in 8 years, know Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans connection

Why do most jeans have yellow stitching and what does it actually mean?

When will the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50MP Dual Camera and 7,300mAh Battery launch in India?

Fact check: Pakistan declares Salman Khan terrorist, blacklist him after Balochistan remark? Here's what we know

'Main laawaris hoon': Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan 'sugar mummy' for.., names Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as her..

Iron deficiency alert: 4 Everyday habits that can lower your iron levels, know how to handle them

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will it work now?

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

Meet one of Gujarat’s youngest billionaires, built Rs 7000 crore business in 8 years, know Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans connection

Meet one of Gujarat’s youngest billionaires, built Rs 7000 crore business in 8 y

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'

Soonawala, known to have a close bond with Ratan Tata and even current Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, said he now watches developments from the sidelines. "I'm now an outsider, having stepped down from my roles several years ago. I read about their differences in the newspapers," he said.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 09:33 AM IST

Tata Group Rift: Ratan Tata's confidante Noshir Soonawala issues first statement: 'Hope the trustees of Tata Trusts...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the deepening rift between Tata Trusts trustees, Ratan Tata’s confidante and former vice-chairman of Tata Sons, Noshir Soonawala, has broken his silence, appealing for a resolution. He expressed that it's painful to see the current situation at the Tatas, a group he's dedicated most of his career to. 

 "Painful to see what is happening at the Tatas, a group where I have dedicated almost my entire career,” he told TOI. "I hope the trustees of Tata Trusts resolve their issues," the ex-trustee of Tata Trusts added.

Who is Noshir Soonawala?

Noshir Soonawala, a Tata Group veteran, joined the organisation in 1968 and played a pivotal role in shaping the company's financial landscape. He spearheaded landmark initiatives, including the 1995 Rs 300-crore rights issue, enabling listed Tata Group companies to hold stakes in Tata Sons, and subsequent debenture issues that bolstered the group's financial standing. Soonawala retired from Tata Sons in 2010 and stepped down from Tata Trusts in 2019, leaving behind a legacy of financial expertise and governance acumen. 

Soonawala, known to have a close bond with Ratan Tata and even current Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, said he now watches developments from the sidelines. "I'm now an outsider, having stepped down from my roles several years ago. I read about their differences in the newspapers. What is the real issue? It is a 157-year-old group,” he said. 

Soonawala was invited to key Tata Trusts meetings on October 11 and 17, 2024, following Ratan Tata's passing. His attendance highlighted his close ties with Noel Tata. The meetings led to significant decisions, including Noel Tata's appointment as chairman of the charities and discussions on extending trustees' terms for life. Tata Trusts, which control Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, made these crucial decisions. 

Tata Group rift

A year after Ratan Tata’s death, the Tata group he built with care and vision is facing internal challenges. Tata Trusts -- the charitable arm that controls about 66 per cent of Tata Sons -- has been mired in internal disagreements. The dispute reportedly involves board appointments and governance matters, creating two factions: one led by Noel Tata and another by four trustees close to Mehli Mistry, who is associated with the Shapoorji Pallonji family.

This internal rift became visible after the controversy surrounding the reappointment of Vijay Singh to the Tata Sons board, which was rejected. The issue later led to Singh’s voluntary resignation. Reports suggest that the infighting could impact the functioning of the $180 billion conglomerate. There is even speculation that the government might step in to safeguard the group’s legacy.
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings
'AI minister pregnant with 83 children': Albanian PM Edi Rama makes bizarre announcement
'AI minister pregnant with 83 kids': Albanian PM's bizarre announcement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE