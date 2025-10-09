Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Tata Group Rift: Funding plan for loss-making firm emerges as key flashpoint, it is headed by...

The funding proposal was cleared at a Tata Trusts board meeting held on September 11.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

The Tata Trusts, which own more than 60 per cent of Tata Sons, has been in the news for the past few days due to reported internal fighting over governance. Now, a proposed funding plan for Tata International Ltd (TIL) has emerged as the key issue that deepened the rift, reported Moneycontrol. The loss-making Tata International is chaired by Noel Tata, who has led the firm since 2010. There was a Rs 1,000 crore capital infusion plan for the firm.

The funding proposal

The funding proposal was cleared at a Tata Trusts board meeting held on September 11. It triggered allegations of inadequate consultation and potential breach of Article 121A of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which mandates prior approval from the Trusts for major financial commitments.

"The issue is not whether TIL needed funds, but how the decision was made," said one person aware of the discussions, according to Moneycontrol. "The trustees believe such a major capital commitment should have been debated thoroughly and circulated well in advance," he added.

Tata International Ltd

The company operates in 27 countries and deals in auto distribution, leather, agri-trading, and industrial supply chains. Despite its global reach, TIL has faced financial pressure in recent years due to high leverage, foreign exchange losses, and low margins. Noel Tata has long viewed the company as an important part of the group’s international strategy. 

Reports suggest that the firm reported revenue of about Rs 28,000 crore in FY2023–24 with an operating margin of just 1 per cent, while net debt rose above Rs 4,100 crore by September 2024. Despite an increase in turnover to around Rs 32,000 crore in FY2025, the company posted a net loss of Rs 477 crore.

READ | Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
