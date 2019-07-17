Tata Group retains top India brand spot, LIC second

For the second consecutive year, Tata Group has retained the top slot in the 100 most valuable brands in India list with its brand value up 37% to $19.6 billion, followed by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Infosys, according to its latest India 100 2019 brand report by the UK-based Brand Finance.

"Tata Group is once again India's most valuable brand. The Group's dominance is clear with its brand value totalling more than second-placed LIC's (up 23% to $7.3 billion) and third-placed Infosys's (up 8% to $6.5 billion) brand values combined," Brand Finance said in its Brand Value Report on Tuesday. The brand Tata group was valued at $14.23 billion in 2018.

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance said, "Tata Group is to be commended for its ability to scale new heights, as it is not only India's most valuable brand, but has also recorded faster growth than any other top 25 brand, with an impressive 37% increase. The group's brand presence across autos, IT services, steel and chemicals continues to go from strength to strength and remains a pioneering force to be reckoned with."

The report also lists Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), which has witnessed the steepest drop in brand value, falling 65% to $559 million and dropping 28 positions in the ranking. The brand has witnessed a continuous erosion in its value creation due to increased pressure from various group businesses and is currently facing some stiff questions from its stakeholders, the report said.

LIC occupied the second position after moving up four places at $7.3 billion, compared to $5.9 billion in 2018. It is followed by software giant Infosys at $6.5 billion as against $6.03 billion.

The public sector lender State Bank of India's brand value increased 34.4% to $5.97 billion, followed by Mahindra group, with a rise of 35.5% in value at $5.24 billion, and HDFC Bank with a valuation of $4.84 billion is at the sixth spot, as its valuation jumped 19%.

Telecom player Airtel is the only company in the top 10 list to see a massive 28.1% plunge in its brand valuation at $4.79 billion, but is placed seventh in the list, followed by HCL, Reliance and Wipro, with brand valuations of $4.64 billion, $4.54 billion and $4 billion, respectively.

In addition to measuring overall brand value, Brand Finance also evaluates the relative strength of brands, based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction, and corporate reputation.

According to these criteria, telecom brand Jio is India's strongest brand, at a brand value $3.6 billion, with a brand strength index (BSI) score of 87.01 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA brand strength rating.