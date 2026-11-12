Tata Group Power Struggle Intensifies: Noel Tata quits boards of six companies, what next?

Noel Tata is giving up his roles as chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata International, besides stepping down as vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company.

Noel Tata’s retirement at 70 signals a major boardroom transition across the Tata Group, with new chairpersons taking charge at several companies. While he is giving up leadership roles at six group companies, he will continue to head Tata Trusts and remain on the board of Tata Sons.

Noel N Tata is stepping down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12, 2026, as he turns 70, triggering a series of leadership changes across the conglomerate. The move follows the Tata Group’s governance guidelines, which set a retirement age of 70 for non-executive directors.

Noel Tata exits six Tata boards

The exits include four chairmanships and two vice-chairmanships. Noel Tata is giving up his roles as chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata International, besides stepping down as vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company.

The leadership changes follow a pre-planned retirement process, not an abrupt decision. According to The Indian Express, Noel Tata had expressed his intention to retire at Trent’s AGM in June. He made a similar statement at the Voltas AGM, describing it as his final annual meeting in the role of chairman.

The transition includes succession appointments, with senior executives and independent professionals stepping into important board positions.

Why is Noel Tata stepping down

The main reason is the Tata Group’s governance framework, which sets 70 years as the retirement age for non-executive directors. Born on November 12, 1956, Noel Tata turns 70 on Thursday. His exit from the six company boards is therefore in line with the group’s established retirement practice.

The retirement timeline was also shared with shareholders months before the effective date. At Trent’s AGM in June, Noel Tata indicated that he would step down, followed by a similar indication at Voltas.

The policy is not new to the Tata Group. Ratan Tata also gave up key leadership positions after reaching the prescribed retirement age, while continuing to remain associated with Tata Trusts.

Who will replace Noel Tata?

As part of the transition, several Tata Group companies have announced or identified Noel Tata’s successors.

1. Bahram Vakil

Noel Tata is stepping down as chairman of Trent, the group’s retail arm that operates brands such as Westside and Zudio. Bahram Vakil, co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners, will become Chairman with effect from November 12.

2. Sunil D’Souza

Voltas has named Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products, to succeed Noel Tata as chairman from November 12. Voltas has also announced a separate management succession plan. Jayant Balan has been appointed managing director for a five-year term from May 25, 2027, subject to shareholder approval. He will succeed C P Mukundan Menon, whose tenure ends on May 24, 2027.

3. Bahram Vakil

Tata Investment Corporation has announced that Noel Tata will retire as chairman and director at the close of business hours on November 11. Bahram Vakil will take over as the new chairman from November 12. The company has also designated Noel Tata as Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his contribution. He had been on its board since June 2004 and was chairman from June 2010.

4. TV Narendran

Tata International will get a new chairman from November 12, with TV Narendran, managing director and CEO of Tata Steel, succeeding Noel Tata. Narendran is already a non-executive director on Tata International’s board. Noel Tata served as its Managing Director from August 2010 to November 2021 before taking over as chairman.

5. Tata Steel: Vice-chairmanship to change

Noel Tata will relinquish the vice-chairmanship of Tata Steel. He will continue his association with the wider group through Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. The company is expected to carry out the necessary board-level changes to ensure continuity following his departure. No successor to the vice-chairmanship should be assumed until formally announced.

6. Noel Tata exits after over two decades

At Titan Company, Noel Tata will also step down as non-executive, non-independent director and vice-chairman from November 12. Titan said in its regulatory filing that he had been with the company since August 2003 and had given valuable guidance and strategic direction to its board over the years. A successor to his vice-chairmanship is yet to be established based on the announcements available as of November 12.