Tata Group-owned app to deliver iPhone 16 models in 10 minutes, service starts from…

Starting tomorrow (September 20), consumers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai will be able to order the iPhone 16 through BigBasket, with ultra-fast delivery available to their homes.

Grocery delivery app, BigBasket, owned by Tata Group is expanding into the electronics category by partnering with Croma to offer 10-minute delivery of electronic items including mobile phones, laptops, PlayStation consoles, microwaves, and more. As a part of this new service, BigBasket will also offer 10-minute delivery of the latest iPhone 16 models.

Starting tomorrow (September 20), consumers in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai will be able to order the iPhone 16 through BigBasket, with ultra-fast delivery available to their homes.

Hari Menon, cofounder and CEO of BigBasket, said, “We are thrilled to bring the iPhone 16 to our platform, marking the beginning of our foray into the electronics space. This is just the start—very soon, we will be launching a wide range of top-tier electronics, all available with our lightning-fast delivery service.”

BigBasket currently offers two mobile apps: the main BigBasket app and BBdaily, which is a subscription service. Within the primary app, there are separate sections for different delivery options. One section provides 2-3 hour deliveries under the "BigBasket Supersaver" service, while another focuses on 10-20 minute deliveries called "BBnow."

According to a report of Moneycontrol, BigBasket plans to offer all its services in a single app without divisions in the coming months. This strategy is part of a broader initiative to transition from slotted 2-3 hour deliveries to a 10-20 minute delivery model, aligning with the evolving preferences of customers and positioning itself as a dedicated quick commerce company.

Launched earlier this month, the iPhone 16 series consists of four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In India, the iPhone 16 commences at Rs 79,900, and the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900. The top models in the iPhone 16 series - iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are priced over Rs 1 lakh. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.