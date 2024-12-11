With an overall upbeat trend at Dalal Street, the combined market valuation of six of the top ten most valuable companies increased by Rs 2,03,116.81 crore last week

The latest rankings by Forbes has recognised the late Ratan Tata’s Tata Group as the most valuable business group in the country. With a market capitalisation of Rs 30 lakh crore the group's flagship IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and its foreign diversification strategy have been the main drivers of its enormous brand value.



Ranked second with a market capitalisation of Rs. 21 lakh crore is Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). This is followed by Gautam Adani’s Adani Group at number three with a market capitalisation of Rs. 15 lakh crore. Following the top performers are HDFC group on the 4th rank with Rs. 14 lakh crore market cap and Bajaj group on the 5th rank with Rs. 11 lakh crore market cap. ICICI group has 4 listed companies with a market value of Rs. 10 lakh crores.

With an overall upbeat trend at Dalal Street, the combined market valuation of six of the top ten most valuable companies increased by Rs 2,03,116.81 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the largest gainers. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty increased 546.7 points, or 2.26%, last week, while the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark increased 1,906.33 points, or 2.38 % in the same time period.



Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and State Bank of India emerged among the best performers in the market, while Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever seemed to lag behind in the pack.



The market value of TCS increased to Rs 16,08,782.61 crore from the earlier Rs 62,574.82 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation increased to Rs 14,19,270.28 crore with the addition of Rs 45,338.17 crore. Reliance Industries' valuation skyrocketed from Rs 26,185.14 crore to Rs 17,75,176.68 crore, while Infosys's climbed from Rs 26,885.8 crore to Rs 7,98,560.13 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 19,821.33 crore to Rs 9,37,545.57 crore, while that of State Bank of India increased to Rs 7,71,087.17 crore, an overall gain of Rs 22,311.55 crore.

An overview of the laggards showcases that the value of Bharti Airtel dropped by Rs 16,720.1 crore to reach Rs 9,10,005.80 crore. At Rs 5,89,572.01 crore, ITC's market capitalisation dropped by Rs 7,256.27 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market value dropped by Rs 2,843.01 crore to Rs 5,83,673.71 crore.