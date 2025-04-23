Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) had posted Rs 267.71 crore net profit after tax in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal

Tata Group is one of the largest groups in India with a presence in several sectors, including automobile, FMCG and more. The group continues to expand its business in other sectors as well. The group's FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), has reported a 52 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.07 crore in just three months, for the January-March quarter on account of higher income. The company had posted Rs 267.71 crore net profit after tax in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. For the entire FY25, the net profit was at Rs 1,380.31 crore, up from Rs 1,300.99 crore in FY24.

TCPL currently has a market cap of Rs 1.14 lakh crore, as of April 23. The share price of the firm is Rs 1,145. Its total income rose to Rs 4,664.73 crore from Rs 3,965.39 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were at Rs 4,180.35 crore as against Rs 3,455.93 crore in the same period last fiscal. The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY 2024-25. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched on or after June 21, 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani makes BIG move as Tira launches...